This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 13

June 13 is a monumental date in hip-hop and R&B for many reasons. This day has hosted numerous culture-shaping moments that left a lasting impact on the music industry. One celebrated artist whose birthday lands on this date is the rapper Lil Snupe, who was born in 1995. The Louisiana-born rapper signed to Meek Mill's Dream Chasers Records label in 2012. His 2013 mixtape R.N.I.C., featured guest appearances by Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Curren$y, and Trae tha Truth and was one of the year's hottest releases. Sadly, the rising star would suffer a tragic and abrupt end to his budding career when he was shot and killed in 2013 at the age of 18.