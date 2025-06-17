R. Kelly’s Lawyer Claims Prison Medication Overdose Nearly Killed Singer

R. Kelly’s lawyer is sounding the alarm after a frightening incident behind bars. The R&B singer, who’s serving a 30-year prison sentence, reportedly collapsed in his cell after being given what his legal team says was an overdose of medication — just two days after they filed a complaint against prison officials.

According to documents reviewed by AllHipHop, Kelly was put in solitary confinement shortly after his attorneys accused the Bureau of Prisons of putting his life in danger. Not long after, he was given extra medication. The next morning, he collapsed.

He was rushed to Duke University Hospital, where doctors said the medication dose he received was high enough to be deadly.

“That means that, within two days of the filing of his motion, Bureau of Prisons officials administered an amount of medication that significantly exceeded a safe dose and caused Mr. Kelly to overdose, putting his life in jeopardy,”

said his attorney, Beau B. Brindley, as reported by AllHipHop.

“They gave him an amount of medicine that could have killed him.”

While being treated, doctors found blood clots in both of Kelly’s legs and lungs and recommended immediate surgery. But according to Brindley, before doctors could operate, armed officers entered the hospital room and removed Kelly — denying him the life-saving procedure.

“He was denied the surgery he needs to clear blood clots in his lungs that threaten his life,”

Brindley added.

According to the report, Kelly’s lawyers have now filed a third emergency motion asking for his release. They claim ongoing threats to his safety, including an alleged warning from another inmate that prison staff and white supremacists are targeting him.

“This will be confirmed by hospital records. It is undeniable,” Brindley said.

R. Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was convicted in September 2021 on charges including racketeering, forced labor, sexual exploitation of children, and other crimes involving women and girls. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison on June 29, 2022, by U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.