Mariah Carey Lands 50th Billboard Hot 100 Entry with New Single “Type Dangerous”

Mariah Carey hits another big milestone as "Type Dangerous" made its way to No. 95 on the Billboard Hot 100. This marks her 50th song to crack the chart since she first burst onto the scene in 1990.

The track garnered 2.5 million streams while radio stations played it 14.7 million times in its first week, according to the Luminate tracking data noted in Billboard. Released June 6, it stands as her first non-Christmas solo work since 2015.

Breaking ground on multiple radio charts, the song reached No. 7 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. Not since Whitney Houston's "Exhale" in 1995 has any track debuted so high on that list.

"Type Dangerous" sets the stage for what's next — Carey's 16th album, her first full set of songs since Caution dropped in 2018. She lit up the stage with this track at the 2025 BET Awards, where she took home the Ultimate Icon Award.

Her winning streak keeps going strong. The unstoppable holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has held the top spot on the Hot 100 for 18 weeks during the holiday season since 2019. With 19 No. 1 hits total, she's just one shy of matching The Beatles' record.

The song made its mark elsewhere, too. It claimed the No. 4 spot on Digital Song Sales and showed up on six other Billboard lists — from Adult R&B Airplay at No. 15 to Pop Airplay at No. 38.