50 Cent Expands His TV Empire To The UK
50 Cent expands his TV empire to the UK and locks in a massive deal to open a sports-entertainment hub in Louisiana.
50 Cent announced that his TV channel, 50 Cent Action, is now expanding to the UK after a strong start in the U.S. While Americans can watch it for free, UK fans will need a subscription, which costs £3.99 a month.
Talking to Deadline, 50 said, “You know, everybody loves London. If you’re from New York, or you’re a recording artist from America in general, the first stop and your first dose of international love is London.”
He explained that his fans have grown up with him and will get what he’s doing now with movies and shows. “My audience, my core audience—the people that were enjoying my music in the very beginning—is at home. They’re older. They’ll understand the entertainment choices that I make creatively. I’ve used music to merge with entertainment,” he said.
50 added, “Being able to launch out here [in the UK] is big because I have a huge audience here that hasn’t been able to participate with us. Now they get a chance to see it.”
50 Cent Action includes movies like Righteous Kill, The Expendables 4, and 13, all starring 50 himself. The channel also features handpicked content from Lionsgate’s giant library of over 1,000 shows and movies—including his hit series Power.
Even though the channel only launched in December, it’s already doing great. “My @50centaction channel ranked in the top 5% out of more than 500 channels on Roku," 50 wrote on Instagram in April. "I got more coming for you today bringing this channel everywhere stay tuned!”
But that’s not all—50 is also making big moves in Louisiana.
He just got the green light to turn the Stageworks building in Shreveport into a brand-new sports and entertainment venue. The city approved the plan earlier this year, and 50’s company, G-Unit Films & Television, will lease the space for just $200 a month—yes, really—for the next 30 years (with a possible 15-year extension).
The renovated venue will be used for basketball, volleyball, boxing, MMA fights, concerts, car shows, and conventions. It’s another major step in 50’s journey from rapper to full-blown business boss.