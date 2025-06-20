ContestsEvents
Billboard’s R&B Rankings Stir Controversy as Big Names Land Outside Top Spots

The latest Billboard 75 Best R&B Artists of All Time rankings sent shockwaves through the music world. Chris Brown (#26), Diana Ross (#29), and Gladys Knight (#30) missed the coveted top 25…

Chris Brown performs during The 11:11 Tour at T-Mobile Arena on August 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Mindy Small / Stringer via Getty Images

The latest Billboard 75 Best R&B Artists of All Time rankings sent shockwaves through the music world. Chris Brown (#26), Diana Ross (#29), and Gladys Knight (#30) missed the coveted top 25 in the "75 Best R&B Artists of All Time" list.

Billboard scored each singer on multiple factors. They weighed "vocal prowess, body of work, career longevity, industry achievements, game-changing influence, and enduring generational/cultural impact, according to That Grape Juice.

The standings sparked heated debate. Pop queen Rihanna sits at #46. SZA takes #44. Chart-toppers Brandy and Aaliyah hold #41 and #40 spots.

More surprises fill the mid-ranks. Powerhouse vocalist Toni Braxton claims #36. Piano virtuoso Alicia Keys stands at #33. Soul pioneer Anita Baker ranks #31. The mighty Patti LaBelle takes #25, smooth-voiced Luther Vandross #22, and pop icon Janet Jackson #17.

You can see more fresh talent in the lower ranks of the list. Summer Walker starts the count at #74. Rising stars shine through — Jazmine Sullivan (#54), Fantasia (#59), and Ashanti (#61) make their mark.

Music pioneers earned their spots, too. Blues queen Etta James holds #73. Funk master Rick James takes #51. The unforgettable Teena Marie sits at #65, while vocal powerhouse Keyshia Cole claims #71.

Powerhouse Marvin Gaye claims the 10th position. Mariah Carey also entered the ranks at a strong No. 8.

Stevie Wonder took the most-anticipated No. 1 position on the list. The final top five Best R&B Artists of all time, according to Billboard, are:

  • Stevie Wonder (No. 1)
  • Aretha Franklin (No. 2)
  • Michael Jackson (No. 3)
  • Beyoncé (No. 4)
  • Whitney Houston (No. 5)

This Black Music Month tribute spans decades of talent. The complete list counts down from 75, building suspense until the holiday unveiling.

