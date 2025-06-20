Fat Joe Accused of Alleged Abuse and Exploitation in $20M Lawsuit from Ex-Hypeman

For 16 years, Terrance “T.A.” Dixon was the man behind the hype—cheering on rapper Fat Joe at concerts and helping shape his sound. But now, Dixon is accusing his former boss of something far darker.

In a federal lawsuit filed Thursday, Dixon alleges that Fat Joe—real name Joseph Antonio Cartagena—used his power to carry out years of “coercive labor exploitation, financial fraud, sexual manipulation, violent intimidation, and psychological coercion,” according to Variety. The suit claims Dixon’s creative work was erased while Fat Joe rose to fame with hits like “What’s Luv?”

Dixon is seeking up to $20 million in damages and says he witnessed behavior that goes far beyond business disputes. The complaint even includes a trigger warning for disturbing sexual content and abuse, including allegations involving minors.

Allegations of Abuse and Coercion

Dixon’s role wasn’t just hyping up crowds—he says he also contributed lyrics and vocals to tracks like “Congratulations,” “Ice Cream,” and “Money Over B------.” His insider access, the complaint says, gave him a front-row seat to “off-stage lifestyle and behavior.”

In the 157-page complaint filed in the Southern District of New York, Dixon claims Fat Joe forced him “into humiliating situations, including sex acts performed under duress and surveillance,” threatening to leave him stranded in foreign countries if he didn’t comply.

According to Dixon, as reported by the outlet, “he was coerced into more than 4,000 sexual acts to maintain his standing within the Enterprise.”

Shocking Claims Involving Minors

The most serious allegations include claims that Dixon “personally witnessed [Fat Joe] engage in sexual relations with children who were fifteen and sixteen years old.” Three alleged victims are described in the lawsuit, including:

Minor Doe 1 , a 16-year-old Dominican girl in New York, allegedly exchanged sex for cash, clothes, and cell phone bills.

, a 16-year-old Dominican girl in New York, allegedly exchanged sex for cash, clothes, and cell phone bills. Minor Doe 2 , a 15-year-old Caucasian girl from overseas, was allegedly flown to New York and Miami and paid for a Brazilian Butt Lift.

, a 15-year-old Caucasian girl from overseas, was allegedly flown to New York and Miami and paid for a Brazilian Butt Lift. Minor Doe 3, a Latina girl Dixon says Fat Joe “was in love with,” was taken on tour, housed in a condo, and financially supported.

“In a recorded conversation, Minor Doe 3 and her 15-year-old cousin describe in detail to Plaintiff how ‘inappropriate’ it was for Defendant, who was in his late 30s at the time, to be fawning over children,” the suit says.

Legal Pushback from Fat Joe’s Team

Fat Joe’s lawyer, celebrity attorney Joe Tacopina, fired back in a statement provided to Variety:

“The lawsuit filed by Tyrone Blackburn and Terrance Dixon is a blatant act of retaliation — a desperate attempt to deflect attention from the civil suit we filed first, which exposed their coordinated scheme to extort Mr. Cartagena through lies, threats, and manufactured allegations.”

“The allegations against Mr. Cartagena are complete fabrications — lies intended to damage his reputation and force a settlement through public pressure.”

Tacopina added that law enforcement is already aware of what they claim is an extortion attempt.

History and Context