This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 22
June 22 is an extraordinary day in hip-hop and R&B, witnessing many culture-defining moments in these popular genres that still reverberate in the music world. One celebrated artist who commemorates their birthday on this day is the American rapper Cory Gunz, who was born in 1987. He is best known for his appearance on Lil Wayne's 2010 smash single “6 Foot 7 Foot,” which peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. He was also featured on the remix of Rihanna's 2005 hit single, “If It's Lovin' That You Want,” from her debut album Music of the Sun.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Significant achievements on this day include:
- 1993: American rapper MC Lyte released her fourth album, Ain't No Other. The record reached No. 90 on the Billboard 200 and No. 16 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 1999: Missy Elliot dropped her second album, Da Real World, debuting on the Billboard 200 at No. 10 and topping the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It was her second top-ten entry on the Billboard 200.
- 2018: Rapper Freddie Gibbs released his fourth album, Freddie. The record peaked at No.142 on the Billboard 200 and No. 16 on Billboard's Independent Albums chart.
Cultural Milestones
These cultural moments in hip-hop and R&B occurred on June 22:
- 1991: American rap group N.W.A.'s second album, Niggaz4Life, reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming the fifth rap album to top the chart. It would be the influential rap group's final album, as they disbanded soon after the record's success.
- 2004: Jadakiss' second album, Kiss of Death, was released. It debuted atop the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It also reached No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rap Albums chart and was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America in 2005.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The industry witnessed many important and controversial moments on this day, including:
- 2009: R&B star Chris Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting music icon Rihanna. She was his girlfriend at the time. He was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and 1400 hours of community service.
- 2015: Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested for assaulting a football coach with a kettlebell at the University of California in Los Angeles. He was released on bond but was never charged with assault because prosecutors elected not to file felony assault charges.
- 2024: The Iranian Supreme Court overturned a death sentence imposed on rapper and activist Toomaj Salehi. This controversial rapper is known for his protest songs against the Iranian government's policies and was sentenced to death, supposedly for “corruption on Earth.”
June 22 is a remarkable date in hip-hop and R&B history. In the past, we saw the release of many acclaimed records that continue to inspire new generations of artists and fans worldwide. It has also been marred by controversies, notably the lifting of a death sentence imposed on a revolutionary Middle Eastern rapper.