This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 22

June 22 is an extraordinary day in hip-hop and R&B, witnessing many culture-defining moments in these popular genres that still reverberate in the music world. One celebrated artist who commemorates their birthday on this day is the American rapper Cory Gunz, who was born in 1987. He is best known for his appearance on Lil Wayne's 2010 smash single “6 Foot 7 Foot,” which peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. He was also featured on the remix of Rihanna's 2005 hit single, “If It's Lovin' That You Want,” from her debut album Music of the Sun.