Nicki Minaj Says Her Social Media is Being Tampered With, Takes Aim at NFL and Roc Nation

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Nicki Minaj struck back at what she calls attacks on her online presence. She wants the NFL staff fired and points the blame at…

Queen Quadri
Nicki Minaj attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Marleen Moise via Getty Images

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Nicki Minaj struck back at what she calls attacks on her online presence. She wants the NFL staff fired and points the blame at Jay-Z's Roc Nation group.

"Would you continue working in a field where you were maliciously being kept away from your audience while everyone pretends to be mute?" Minaj asked in a tweet, as reported by Complex.

She claims that some forces have compromised her social media reach. In a series of posts, she wrote about hidden bugs, spy cameras, and car trackers monitoring her movements."They don't want you to see what I'm liking. So that feature was demolished. Listening devices. Cameras. Car tags. Pages you don't follow under the 'following' section of X now? Hmmmmmm. Do I get paid for that?" the star asked on her X page.

She also warned her fans to watch for signs that their own accounts might face blocks or bans: "Barbz save all info on everytime you get flagged or suspended & what platform it's on."

Her words took a personal turn when she spoke about her home life. "All sounds so familiar. Trying to tear a husband away from his wife & family with lies & friends in high places. Yuck. No more distractions," she wrote.

The clash with the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper isn't new. She spoke up when they passed over Lil Wayne for the Super Bowl LIX show.

Former Roc-A-Fella artist Memphis Bleek joined the conversation. While saying he never had "harsh words for the Queen of Rap," he hinted she should "clean up" with Roc Nation for their partnership with the NFL during a chat with TMZ.

Things got more intense when Minaj shared legal papers about Roc Nation's head, Desiree Perez. The files show Perez's daughter, Demoree Hadley, sued over claims she was wrongly kept in a mental care center.

Nicki's loyal fans backed her claims with proof. Many said they hit walls trying to like or comment on her posts, finding themselves shut out across apps.

At home, Minaj shares a young son with Kenneth Petty. Due to past legal issues from 1995, Petty is subject to strict rules as a listed offender.

Queen QuadriWriter
