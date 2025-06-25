Jelly Roll Lands Billboard Top 10 with Lil Wayne and Big Sean Collab “Sharks”

ContestsEvents
Jelly Roll performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Nashville artist, Jelly Roll, hit a new peak on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs chart. His track, "Sharks," featuring Lil Wayne and Big Sean, reached No. 9 on the chart.

The track marks a return to his first musical style. Before his success in rock and country, he started out with hip-hop. Now "Sharks," part of Lil Wayne's Tha Carter VI, stands as one of the week's strongest debuts.

According to Forbes Daily, "'Sharks' is a rare hip-hop win for Jelly Roll, as it brings him to half a dozen Billboard charts focused on either hip-hop or rap. The R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs tally is the only list where the Grammy nominee scores his first win, but the collaborative tune also lands him on multiple other rosters."

On Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, the single reached No. 12. It also claimed the No. 7 spot on Hot Rap Songs and Rap Streaming Songs lists. These rankings set new records in his rap work.

The song adds to Lil Wayne's impressive run — his 50th entry on R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs. Big Sean scored his seventh top 10, pushing his total appearances on the chart to 22.

Success keeps mounting for the "Son of a Sinner" singer. His music fills the charts — three singles are still active, plus four guest spots on other tracks.

His past rap work set the stage for his future endeavors. His 2024 collaboration with Joyner Lucas, titled "Best for Me," peaked at No. 40 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Then "Somebody Save Me" with Eminem broke into rap's top 10 earlier in 2024.

With the "Sharks" addition, Jelly Roll's music has now made it to Billboard's hip-hop charts six times. The numbers continue to grow across Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales, and Hot Rap Songs.

This is a remarkable shift from his early beginnings. Years back, his rap albums missed the charts completely. His breakthrough came after switching to rock and country, and now he's back with force, ready to take over the music world.

