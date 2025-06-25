ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Missy Elliott Songs: Her Best Featured Appearances and Evolving Style

A playful rundown of Missy Elliott’s epic guest verses from 2015 to now—and why she still owns every track she touches.

Kayla Morgan
Missy Elliott performs onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2 on April 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach City.
(Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Something in the Water)

Missy Elliott doesn’t need an introduction. But if you’ve listened to music in the last ten years, there’s a good chance you’ve heard her voice somewhere unexpected—on a pop track, an R&B single, or even an electronic remix.

Since 2015, Missy has made powerful guest appearances that remind listeners just how versatile—and influential—she remains.

2015: A Return with Janet and Pharrell

After several quieter years, Missy Elliott reappeared on Janet Jackson’s track “Burnitup!” in 2015. The high-energy song, produced by Pharrell, featured Missy bringing sharp, confident bars that matched Janet’s upbeat delivery.

In 2016, she also contributed to Fall Out Boy’s remix of the “Ghostbusters” theme, showing once again that she could bring personality and rhythm to almost any genre.

2017–2019: Blending with New Voices

Missy teamed up with A$AP Ferg on “Strive” in 2017, adding a burst of energy to the motivational anthem. She followed that up in 2019 with a standout verse on Lizzo’s “Tempo,” one of the highlights from Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You album.

That same year, she appeared on a remix of Ariana Grande’s “Borderline,” bringing her distinctive voice and tone to a younger generation of pop fans.

2020–2023: Genre-Spanning Collaborations

In 2020, Missy joined Dua Lipa and Madonna on the remix of “Levitating,” part of Dua’s Club Future Nostalgia project. Her presence added a fresh rhythmic layer to the song’s already retro feel.

She later featured on tracks by Teyana Taylor (“Boomin”) and even teamed up with Skrillex and Mr. Oizo for the electronic-heavy “RATATA” in 2023.

These appearances highlight her willingness to push boundaries—whether it’s on a dance track, a rap remix, or a pop single.

Why Missy’s Features Matter

Missy Elliott doesn’t just join songs—she changes them. Her flow is unique, her delivery is confident, and her lyrics are often unexpected. Her features often become the most memorable part of the song, not because she outshines others, but because she adds something no one else can.

Artists who work with her often express excitement and respect. The fact that artists from different backgrounds keep asking her to collaborate shows how wide her influence still reaches.

Since 2015, Missy Elliott’s guest verses have spanned rap, pop, R&B, and EDM. Each feature shows why she’s one of music’s most respected voices—still innovative, still original, and still a powerful force in any room she enters.

EvergreenMissy Elliott
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Kendrick Lamar’s Pulitzer Prize: A Cultural Milestone in Music History
MusicKendrick Lamar’s Pulitzer Prize: A Cultural Milestone in Music HistoryAmanda Williams
Jelly Roll performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicJelly Roll Lands Billboard Top 10 with Lil Wayne and Big Sean Collab “Sharks”Queen Quadri
Streamer Adin Ross Bans Kendrick Lamar Music at Boxing Event, Claims Drake Loyalty
MusicStreamer Adin Ross Bans Kendrick Lamar Music at Boxing Event, Claims Drake LoyaltyQueen Quadri
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect