Missy Elliott Songs: Her Best Featured Appearances and Evolving Style
A playful rundown of Missy Elliott’s epic guest verses from 2015 to now—and why she still owns every track she touches.
Missy Elliott doesn’t need an introduction. But if you’ve listened to music in the last ten years, there’s a good chance you’ve heard her voice somewhere unexpected—on a pop track, an R&B single, or even an electronic remix.
Since 2015, Missy has made powerful guest appearances that remind listeners just how versatile—and influential—she remains.
2015: A Return with Janet and Pharrell
After several quieter years, Missy Elliott reappeared on Janet Jackson’s track “Burnitup!” in 2015. The high-energy song, produced by Pharrell, featured Missy bringing sharp, confident bars that matched Janet’s upbeat delivery.
In 2016, she also contributed to Fall Out Boy’s remix of the “Ghostbusters” theme, showing once again that she could bring personality and rhythm to almost any genre.
2017–2019: Blending with New Voices
Missy teamed up with A$AP Ferg on “Strive” in 2017, adding a burst of energy to the motivational anthem. She followed that up in 2019 with a standout verse on Lizzo’s “Tempo,” one of the highlights from Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You album.
That same year, she appeared on a remix of Ariana Grande’s “Borderline,” bringing her distinctive voice and tone to a younger generation of pop fans.
2020–2023: Genre-Spanning Collaborations
In 2020, Missy joined Dua Lipa and Madonna on the remix of “Levitating,” part of Dua’s Club Future Nostalgia project. Her presence added a fresh rhythmic layer to the song’s already retro feel.
She later featured on tracks by Teyana Taylor (“Boomin”) and even teamed up with Skrillex and Mr. Oizo for the electronic-heavy “RATATA” in 2023.
These appearances highlight her willingness to push boundaries—whether it’s on a dance track, a rap remix, or a pop single.
Why Missy’s Features Matter
Missy Elliott doesn’t just join songs—she changes them. Her flow is unique, her delivery is confident, and her lyrics are often unexpected. Her features often become the most memorable part of the song, not because she outshines others, but because she adds something no one else can.
Artists who work with her often express excitement and respect. The fact that artists from different backgrounds keep asking her to collaborate shows how wide her influence still reaches.
Since 2015, Missy Elliott’s guest verses have spanned rap, pop, R&B, and EDM. Each feature shows why she’s one of music’s most respected voices—still innovative, still original, and still a powerful force in any room she enters.