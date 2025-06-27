Kanye West Drops Surprise Album Diddy’s Son, King Combs
Kanye West teams up with Diddy’s son for a surprise project, “Never Stop,” featuring North West
Kanye West is back in the headlines—this time with a surprise album that’s already got people talking. The controversial rapper teamed up with King Combs, who just happens to be the son of hip-hop mogul Diddy, for a brand-new project titled Never Stop. And yes, it even features Kanye’s own daughter, North West, on the first track.
The album, executive produced by Ye himself, dropped without warning, sending fans into a frenzy. While most of the songs focus on music and motivation, one track in particular—titled “Diddy Free”—has raised eyebrows. In it, Kanye repeatedly raps the line:
“N-ggas ain’t goin’ to sleep ’til we see Diddy free.”
Diddy Drama in the Background
If you’re wondering why Kanye’s rapping about Diddy’s freedom, here’s the context: Diddy (real name Sean Combs) is currently facing serious legal trouble. Since 2023, he’s been accused of sexual assault and sex trafficking—allegations that shocked the music world. He hasn’t made a public statement about this album yet, but there have long been whispers that Kanye and King Combs were working on music together.
What makes things even more complicated is that Kanye has stayed firmly in Diddy’s corner. He’s been one of the only big names in the music world still publicly defending him.
Kanye vs. Cudi?
The latest drama came when Kid Cudi—who used to be signed to Kanye’s GOOD Music label—testified in court against Diddy. According to Cudi, Diddy broke into his house, injured his dog, and even set fire to his Porsche.
Kanye didn’t like that. On X (formerly Twitter), he posted: “I wish Cudi hadn’t testified against Puff.”
“We need to not be locked in white systems. Praying for Puff and his family.”