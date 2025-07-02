Drake Faces T-Pain Backlash Over Retirement U-Turn Amid New Album News

Drake recently caught heat from T-Pain for refusing to walk away from the music scene despite vowing to bow out gracefully in an interview with Lil Yachty in 2023.

In an interview, T-Pain recalled Drake talking about retiring instead of prolonging his reign in the rap industry.

"The one thing I learned from Drake, here's the crazy thing, the one thing I learned from but one thing he hasn't followed — his own words," T-Pain said. "Drake said, 'I want to be one of those people that gracefully bows out and not get kicked out.'"

T-Pain's criticism comes after Drake announced that his new album was in the works on a live stream with Adin Ross in April.

Earlier this year, in February, the "Nice for What" singer dropped $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, his collaborative album with PARTYNEXTDOOR.

T-Pain criticized the album while speaking on a live stream, suggesting Drake gave the "WEST DISTRICT" artist a list of his leftover songs.

"I feel like [Drake] recorded a bunch of shit," The Florida rapper said. "And in order to keep [PARTYNEXTDOOR] around, [he said], 'You can take 10, 15 of these songs, put a verse on them bitches PARTY, and that's our album bro,'" he added.

T-Pain also painted Drake as an artist who loves attention, explaining why he hasn't exited the entertainment industry yet.

"Drake is like, 'No, Listen. OK, I got another one. Hold on, check this out. Y'all ain't like that one? OK, real quick, just one more. Let me try one more.'" The "Can't Believe It" singer told the Crash Dummies podcast hosts.

When Drake got word of T-Pain's comments about his retirement, he fired back at him, accusing him of harboring a longstanding resentment towards him.