Gen Z’s Lack of Concert Etiquette is Concerning: Here’s Why It’s Dangerous

Once upon a time, concerts were sacred spaces. Places where you lost your voice, not your life. You scream lyrics with strangers and have a good time with people who are at concerts with you, not with a front-facing camera. Where crowd-surfing was a thing people did, not a metaphor for scrolling social media during the opening act.

Fast-forward to now, and we have a new crisis in our hands. Gen Z has complete and utter disregard for concert etiquette. And we’re not just talking about blocking everyone’s view (rude), or recording the entire show for an “Instagram story” no one will finish (double rude). We’re talking about behavior that’s gone from annoying to actually dangerous.

The Lack of Concert Etiquette

Per Kidspot (via The New York Post), British rapper Central Cee performed at the Qudos Bank Arena for his Can’t Rush Greatness tour. The rapper gained popularity with songs “Doja” and “Sprinter,” and being involved in a love triangle with Madeline Argy and Ice Spice.

In a TikTok shared by concertgoer Jen Hoang, some of the fans had already started pushing one another to get near the stage even before Central Cee appeared. The pit already seemed to be at such full capacity that you couldn’t even drop a needle.

Commenters on her post were concerned. One wrote, “Did we not learn from Travis Scott?” Scott is at the center of the infamous Astroworld tragedy, which resulted in ten deaths. Netflix released a documentary, Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy, and interviewed the survivors and how they feel towards the rapper now.

Another concertgoer also commented, “Girl it was literally bad. I had to reiterate mosh etiquette to at least 6 different people it was beyond disappointing.”

What’s the Fix?

Mosh pit or medical emergency: There’s a fine line between having fun at concerts and full-on chaos. Gen Z sometimes treats mosh pits like an MMA ring. There’s pushing, shoving, and the occasional “I didn’t mean to elbow you!” moment. There’s a difference between energy and endangerment. If the vibe at the concert you’re attending can be described as “survival mode,” you need to get out of there.

Throwing things is not a love language: A lot of artists have suffered from fans throwing things at them. Cardi B had a drink thrown at her, Harry Styles got poked in the eye by a flying rose, Bebe Rexha was hit by a cellphone and had to be taken to the hospital for her injuries, and Pink even had a fan throw a bag of their mother’s ashes at her. Friendly reminder: your favorite artist is not a professional athlete. They’re trying to sing, not dodge flying things. Throwing something on stage isn't cool, it's the quickest way to get kicked out and blacklisted from every future tour.