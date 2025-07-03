Kandi Burruss Confirms Beyoncé Pays Her for ‘Bills, Bills, Bills’ on Tour

ContestsEvents
Kayla Morgan
Kandi Burruss attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Kandi Burruss recently shared some behind-the-scenes insight that’s turning heads. During an Instagram Live on Tuesday, July 1, the singer-songwriter and Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed that she earns royalties every time Beyoncé performs a portion of Destiny’s Child’s hit “Bills, Bills, Bills” on the Cowboy Carter tour.

While getting her makeup done for a photoshoot, Kandi answered a fan’s question in the livestream chat about whether she’s financially benefiting from Beyoncé’s use of the song.

“Yeah, I do actually. I’m super excited about it,” Kandi responded, smiling.

Burruss co-wrote “Bills, Bills, Bills,” along with “Bug A Boo,” for Destiny’s Child back in the late 1990s. Her writing credits on both songs continue to generate income—and recognition—more than two decades later.

She explained that Beyoncé’s team officially reached out to license the song for live performances. “My publisher sent it to us, so we can sign off. The song is already licensed to perform in the show,” Kandi said.

She also showed off a wall in her home lined with awards tied to her music career—many related to songs she wrote that continue to appear in major performances, including Beyoncé’s.

Later that day, Kandi shared photos from her Cowboy Carter-inspired photoshoot. Styled in a black leather corset top, matching fringe shorts, and a black cowboy hat, Burruss paid tribute to the tour’s Western aesthetic with an Atlanta flair.

In one photo, she’s seen seated on a countertop in heels, echoing the bold fashion energy of Beyoncé’s own stage looks. She captioned the post with a nod to her musical connection and inspiration.

Fans praised both the fashion and the confirmation that her past work is still bringing in well-earned recognition—and royalties.

With decades in the industry, Kandi Burruss continues to prove that a strong pen and smart business moves have long-lasting impact.

