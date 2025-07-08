ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

L.A. Rams Player Larrell Murchison Coming Home to Bladen County for Community Event

A free event for local youth awaits at Elizabethtown Middle School on July 12, as Los Angeles Rams player Larrell Murchison returns to Bladen County to host the gathering.

Kelly Shearing
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 25: Larrell Murchison #52 of the Los Angeles Rams sacks Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos during the first quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Larrell Murchison #52 of the Los Angeles Rams sacks Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos. Murchison is coming home to Bladen County for an upcoming event.

Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
Bladen CountyLarrell Murchison
Kelly ShearingWriter
Related Stories
Lumberton North Carolina USA aerial photo
Local News$3M Theater Expansion Becomes First New Downtown Lumberton Building in 30 YearsKelly Shearing
Close up of high school student texting on mobile phone during a lecture in the classroom.
Local NewsCumberland County Schools Wants Feedback on Student Phone Usage Rules by July 21Kelly Shearing
Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: July 4-July 6
Local NewsThings To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: July 4-July 6
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect