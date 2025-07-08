ContestsEvents
The Evolution of Big Sean: Hustle, Hits, and Healing

How Big Sean went from passing out mixtapes to collecting platinum plaques and Grammy nods.

Kayla Morgan
Big Sean performs at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2022 in Indio, California.
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

Big Sean didn’t just pop up on your playlist overnight. Before the platinum albums, Grammy nominations, and sold-out shows, he was a Detroit teenager hustling his mixtapes, dreaming of a bigger life. His glow-up wasn’t just musical—it was mental, emotional, and spiritual too.

It all started back almost 20 years ago, when Sean Anderson would show up at a local Detroit radio station to freestyle and network. One of those connections paid off big time. When he heard Kanye West was in the building, Sean sprinted over and convinced him to listen to a quick verse. “I had to chase him down,” Sean told Complex. “I just told him, ‘Yo, I rap. I’m nice.’”

Clearly, Kanye agreed—Sean signed with G.O.O.D. Music in 2007 and released a trio of popular mixtapes: Finally Famous: The Mixtape, UKNOWBIGSEAN, and Finally Famous Vol. 3: BIG.

By 2011, his debut album Finally Famous introduced him to the world with hits like “My Last” (with Chris Brown) and “Dance (A$$)” featuring Nicki Minaj. He was no longer just local buzz—he was a certified star.

His 2015 album Dark Sky Paradise marked a turning point. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and included bangers like “Blessings” (with Drake) and the forever-quoted “I Don’t F*** with You” (with E-40). “I made it a priority to put my best foot forward and focus on being a better artist,” Sean told Billboard.

But it wasn’t just music that was growing—Sean was too. His 2017 project I Decided. leaned into themes like destiny, reflection, and healing. That album earned two Grammy nominations and spawned the hit “Bounce Back.” Then came Detroit 2 in 2020, a heartfelt tribute to his hometown and his personal comeback story. He’d taken time off to focus on mental health, and it showed in the depth of his lyrics.

Now, Big Sean is more than a rapper. He’s a community leader through his Sean Anderson Foundation, a mental health advocate, and a mentor for young artists. In a Rolling Stone interview, he said, “Success to me now means balance.”

Big Sean’s journey isn’t just about the music—it’s about evolution. From the radio station halls of Detroit to center stage, his glow-up proves that belief in yourself and a willingness to grow can take you farther than you ever imagined.

Big Sean
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit's 105.1 The Bounce.
