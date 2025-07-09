$3M Theater Expansion Becomes First New Downtown Lumberton Building in 30 Years

Construction has started on a $3 million addition to downtown Lumberton's theater - the first new structure in the North Carolina district since 1994. By next December, the Carolina Civic Center will add 8,200 square feet, bringing more seats, an updated entrance area, and extra space for shows.

"This is an old town, and we're working with old infrastructure," said Richard Sceiford per Border Belt Independent. "But we really think we're breathing some new life in here that is sorely needed."

The work fits into a bigger 10-year vision. This theater upgrade marks a turning point for the small city of 19,000.

The downtown area struggles with tough problems. Two major storms, Matthew and Florence, struck hard, pushing away 13.1% of residents between 2010 and 2020.

"We're sitting on a gold mine here in Lumberton if we can tap into it," said Sarah Beth Ward, downtown development manager, to Border Belt Independent. City officials won money for building fixes and added police protection late last year.

Safety issues and low income remain major challenges. State records put Robeson County at the top for crime in North Carolina during 2023. Almost one-third of people in the county live below the poverty level.

"I've seen how rough Lumberton can get," said Pat Belin to Border Belt Independent. As a downtown shop owner, Belin faces broken glass and building maintenance costs.

Still, fresh shops keep opening their doors. Last year brought a coffee spot, old-time goods store, and pet care business. May saw the return of farmers selling goods, while music now fills summer nights in the plaza.