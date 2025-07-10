This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 10
July 10 is a date that holds special significance for lovers of hip-hop and R&B, and for good reason. This date has witnessed numerous iconic moments with far-reaching ramifications on the popular music landscape. One of the hottest new artists in rap, King Quan, was born on this day in 2004. The East Coast rapper is known for songs like “FREE MA HEART” and “No Kid.” He shares his birthday with the Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, who was born in 1985. A multifaceted rapper, he has collaborated with a diverse array of artists, including Wale, Mr. Eazy, Davido, Ace Hood, Idris Elba, and Vic Mensa.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Several acclaimed artists released career-defining hits on this day.
- 1990: American rapper Intelligent Hoodlum released his self-titled debut album. Praised by critics for its conscious lyrics and hard-hitting beats, it peaked at No. 52 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2001: Rap mogul Puff Daddy dropped his third album, The Saga Continues…, through his Bad Boy Records and Arista Records. The record, which spawned the singles “Diddy” and “Bad Boy for Life,” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2012: Alternative rap icon Aesop Rock released his sixth album, Skelethon, through the independent record label Rhymesayers Entertainment. It reached No. 21 on the Billboard 200 and topped Billboard's Independent Albums chart.
- 2020: Emo rap legend Juice Wrld's third album, Legends Never Die, was released posthumously by fellow American rapper Lil Bibby's Grade A Productions and Interscope. Its lead single, “Righteous,” peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, while the album itself topped both the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Cultural Milestones
This day has hosted critical cultural-shaping moments in hip-hop and R&B.
- 1975: Grammy-winning American R&B/Soul vocal group Gladys Knight & The Pips debuted their mid-season variety music show on NBC. The show, dubbed The Gladys Knight and the Pips Show, aired only four episodes before it was canceled.
- 2017: American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth's international hit, “See You Again,” featuring rapper Wiz Khalifa, broke the record for most viewed music video on YouTube. Written as a tribute to the Fast & Furious star Paul Walker, who died in a car crash, it amassed nearly 2.9 billion views.
Industry Changes and Challenges
July 10 has also heralded various low moments in the hip-hop and R&B scene.
- 2015: New Jersey-born rapper Hussein Fatal (real name Bruce Edward Washington Jr.) was killed in a car crash at the age of 38. He was a member of Tupac Shakur's hip-hop group, The Outlawz, and a frequent collaborator of the late rap icon, featuring in hits like “When We Ride” and “All Bout U.”
- 2020: Up-and-coming rapper Jordon Marcelle, also known by his artist name GLEESH (GME), was shot outside Toronto's Scarborough Town Center. He would pass away just two days later, aged 26.
When it's all said and done, July 10 will remain a nostalgic date for hip-hop and R&B fans. This day has seen it all, from the release of groundbreaking albums to the untimely deaths of beloved rappers.