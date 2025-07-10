This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 10

July 10 is a date that holds special significance for lovers of hip-hop and R&B, and for good reason. This date has witnessed numerous iconic moments with far-reaching ramifications on the popular music landscape. One of the hottest new artists in rap, King Quan, was born on this day in 2004. The East Coast rapper is known for songs like “FREE MA HEART” and “No Kid.” He shares his birthday with the Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, who was born in 1985. A multifaceted rapper, he has collaborated with a diverse array of artists, including Wale, Mr. Eazy, Davido, Ace Hood, Idris Elba, and Vic Mensa.