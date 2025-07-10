Trippie Redd and Kanye West Unite for Surprising Collaboration on Upcoming Album

Ohio-born rapper Trippie Redd and Kanye West, who now goes by “Ye,” have been embroiled in a heated public feud over the origins of rage music. However, the two rappers appear to have squashed their beef, as evidenced by recent hints at a collaboration on the former's upcoming album, NDA.

According to HotNewHipHop, a fan page posted a clip teasing a song that's presumed to be on the album. Ye shared the reel on his Instagram Stories, prompting Redd to respond with, “Wonder who's on the album.”

The upcoming collaboration has so far elicited mixed reactions from fans. While some are eager to hear what the duo cook up on the new track, others are skeptical about whether this reconciliation will last.

The beef between the two rappers started last April when Ye made bold claims that he was the originator of rage music during a livestream. "I invented rage, bro. Yeezus is that energy... 'N****s in Paris' is the first time n****s was moshing," he stated.

Redd swiftly fired back at these claims in an Instagram story, stating, “The inventors of the rage sound is me, X[XXtentacion], [Playboi] Carti and [Lil] Uzi [Vert].” He added, "We paved the way, we popularized it. I'm not gon' let you old a** n****s say you invented something that you ain't invent."