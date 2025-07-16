ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

DJ Khaled’s Grammy Glory: Epic Performances and Unforgettable Moments

DJ Khaled has built a Grammy legacy with bold performances, emotional tributes, and star-studded collaborations that keep audiences talking.

Kayla Morgan
DJ Khaled at the 2017 BET Experience - STAPLES Center Concert Presented By Coca-Cola - Night 2
(Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

The hip-hop icon doesn’t just show up—he shows out. Here’s how DJ Khaled made the Grammys part of his legacy.

When DJ Khaled takes the Grammy stage, he brings more than music—he brings a moment. With his signature enthusiasm, powerhouse collaborations, and deep respect for hip-hop’s legacy, Khaled has created a series of performances that are both entertaining and meaningful.

Let’s revisit his most unforgettable Grammy appearances and how they’ve helped shape his larger-than-life reputation.

Honoring Nipsey Hussle with “Higher”

In one of the most emotionally charged Grammy performances in recent memory, DJ Khaled joined John Legend and Meek Mill in 2020 for a tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle. The song “Higher,” recorded shortly before Nipsey’s death, took on new meaning as the trio performed it with images of the rapper displayed behind them.

John Legend’s stirring vocals and Meek Mill’s heartfelt verse helped turn the moment into a celebration of Nipsey’s life and legacy. Khaled added: “Long live Nip. The marathon continues.”

The performance earned a standing ovation—and the Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance.

“God Did” on a Grand Scale

Never one to keep things small, DJ Khaled closed out the 2023 Grammys with an ambitious performance of “God Did” staged outside the Crypto.com Arena.

Surrounded by Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, Fridayy, and Jay-Z, Khaled delivered a striking visual inspired by the Last Supper. Jay-Z’s four-minute verse—performed in one take—quickly became a talking point of the night.

Khaled summed it up proudly: “We did an 8-minute performance on the Grammys. That’s what God did!”

Hitmaker Vibes with “Wild Thoughts”

In 2018, DJ Khaled performed the summer smash “Wild Thoughts” with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller. The performance combined effortless cool with high energy, led by Rihanna’s commanding presence and Khaled’s signature ad-libs.

With vibrant visuals and a confident delivery, it was one of the night’s most buzzed-about sets. It also reinforced Khaled’s talent for bringing major artists together for genre-blending moments.

DJ Khaled’s Grammy performances work because he consistently combines emotional depth, visual spectacle, and high-profile collaborations. Whether it’s honoring a fallen friend or closing the show with a cinematic flourish, his appearances go beyond entertainment—they aim to leave a lasting impression.

Through his Grammy performances, Khaled has turned the awards show into a personal platform for unity, legacy, and cultural celebration.

As always, he makes sure the message is clear: “They didn’t believe in us… but God did.”

DJ KhaledEvergreen
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Rapper Future performs onstage wearing a red hoodie and white puffy jacket
MusicThis Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 17Bianca Barratt
A split image of ay-Z acknowledging the crowd prior to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid CF on the left and Dr. Dre onstage during the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Dr. Dre on March 19, 2024 in Hollywood, California on the right.
MusicJay-Z vs. Dr. Dre: How Two Hip-Hop Legends Built Their Billion-Dollar Business EmpiresDawn Palmer-Quaife
Nas performing onstage during Day 3 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola on the left and Dr. Dre performing onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on the right.
MusicFrom Hip-Hop to Silicon Valley: Artists Who Conquered TechDawn Palmer-Quaife
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect