DJ Khaled’s Grammy Glory: Epic Performances and Unforgettable Moments
DJ Khaled has built a Grammy legacy with bold performances, emotional tributes, and star-studded collaborations that keep audiences talking.
The hip-hop icon doesn’t just show up—he shows out. Here’s how DJ Khaled made the Grammys part of his legacy.
When DJ Khaled takes the Grammy stage, he brings more than music—he brings a moment. With his signature enthusiasm, powerhouse collaborations, and deep respect for hip-hop’s legacy, Khaled has created a series of performances that are both entertaining and meaningful.
Let’s revisit his most unforgettable Grammy appearances and how they’ve helped shape his larger-than-life reputation.
Honoring Nipsey Hussle with “Higher”
In one of the most emotionally charged Grammy performances in recent memory, DJ Khaled joined John Legend and Meek Mill in 2020 for a tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle. The song “Higher,” recorded shortly before Nipsey’s death, took on new meaning as the trio performed it with images of the rapper displayed behind them.
John Legend’s stirring vocals and Meek Mill’s heartfelt verse helped turn the moment into a celebration of Nipsey’s life and legacy. Khaled added: “Long live Nip. The marathon continues.”
The performance earned a standing ovation—and the Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance.
“God Did” on a Grand Scale
Never one to keep things small, DJ Khaled closed out the 2023 Grammys with an ambitious performance of “God Did” staged outside the Crypto.com Arena.
Surrounded by Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, Fridayy, and Jay-Z, Khaled delivered a striking visual inspired by the Last Supper. Jay-Z’s four-minute verse—performed in one take—quickly became a talking point of the night.
Khaled summed it up proudly: “We did an 8-minute performance on the Grammys. That’s what God did!”
Hitmaker Vibes with “Wild Thoughts”
In 2018, DJ Khaled performed the summer smash “Wild Thoughts” with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller. The performance combined effortless cool with high energy, led by Rihanna’s commanding presence and Khaled’s signature ad-libs.
With vibrant visuals and a confident delivery, it was one of the night’s most buzzed-about sets. It also reinforced Khaled’s talent for bringing major artists together for genre-blending moments.
DJ Khaled’s Grammy performances work because he consistently combines emotional depth, visual spectacle, and high-profile collaborations. Whether it’s honoring a fallen friend or closing the show with a cinematic flourish, his appearances go beyond entertainment—they aim to leave a lasting impression.
Through his Grammy performances, Khaled has turned the awards show into a personal platform for unity, legacy, and cultural celebration.
As always, he makes sure the message is clear: “They didn’t believe in us… but God did.”