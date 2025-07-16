Fans Think Beyoncé Will Drop Final Part of Music Trilogy Album in May 2026

Music fans predict a May 29, 2026, release for the final piece of Beyoncé's album trilogy. A major reason behind this date is that the star also picked the 29th for her last two works — Renaissance hit in July 2022, while Cowboy Carter landed in March 2024.

As the music writers at Rolling Out note, "The pattern is clear, and fans are convinced Act III will tackle rock and roll." This last album wraps up the epic trilogy started with Renaissance back in 2022.

Stadiums burst at the seams during her current shows on the Cowboy Carter Tour. By the time the final curtain falls in Las Vegas next week, ticket sales from the concerts might end up grossing over $300 million, according to Showbiz.

Critics spot signs pointing to rock and roll music in the next release. Her first two parts of the trilogy each took on their own sound. Renaissance brought R&B vibes, while Cowboy Carter went country. These picks shine a light on Black artists' diversity and impact in music.

Cowboy Carter won big at the GRAMMY Awards in January, taking Album of the Year. To qualify for next year's awards, she'll need to release the new album before September 2026.

On Cowboy Carter, she made The Beatles' "Blackbird" and Dolly Parton's "Jolene" her own with her intentional remix. This mix of fresh tracks and remakes proved that the "If I Were a Boy" singer could switch styles with skill.

The first two parts of the trilogy came out on Fridays. Fans believe that a May 29, 2026 release fits right into this pattern since that's the next time the 29th falls on a Friday.

While the speculated date might seem far away, this schedule matches her usual approach. The Queen of Beyhives takes her time to perfect each album, spacing out announcements and releases with careful thought.