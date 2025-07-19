This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 19

July 19 has seen game-changing events in the hip-hop and R&B genres. Alan Gorrie, founding member of the Scottish funk and R&B group Average White Band, was born on this day in 1946. This group had a series of hits, such as "Pick Up the Pieces" and "Cut the Cake," and influenced countless R&B artists.

American singer Stacy Barthe's birthday also falls on July 19. She has one studio album and several EPs under her belt. Her list of accomplishments also includes writing tracks for iconic musicians, such as Beyoncé and Britney Spears.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many rappers and R&B singers have dropped new music on July 19, including:

1994: Jamie Foxx released his debut album, Peep This. Featuring tracks such as "Peep This Out" and "Don't Let the Sun Go Down," it put the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor's vocal abilities in the limelight.

1994: Coolio's debut album, It Takes a Thief, came out. Fans applauded the American rapper's humorous approach, which made listening to the tracks more enjoyable and set them apart from typical hip-hop content.

1994: MC Eiht released his debut solo album, We Come Strapped. It achieved commercial success, earning a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America and securing the No. 1 spot on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart in the U.S.

1994: Sir Mix-A-Lot released his fourth studio album, Chief Boot Knocka. It didn't achieve the same level of success as Mack Daddy, his third studio album, but it reached No. 28 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. One of the tracks from Chief Boot Knocka, "Just da Pimpin' in Me," was nominated for a GRAMMY in 1994.

2024: Denzel Curry released King of the Mischievous South Vol. 2, his seventh mixtape. It paid homage to the Memphis rap scene and featured beats inspired by 1990s hip-hop culture.

Cultural Milestones

These moments that happened on July 19 reflect the hip-hop and R&B culture:

2008: The Rock the Bells festival was held at the First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Illinois. The lineup featured well-known hip-hop stars, including Method Man & Redman and Nas. This event has become an integral part of hip-hop culture, highlighting some of America's most talented artists.

2024: Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" continued to dominate the Billboard Hot 100, reflecting its widespread appeal. This feel-good hip-hop-country track became the singer's first No. 1 on the list in July and reigned for 19 weeks, making it the longest-running hit in Billboard history.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Several moments that unfolded on July 19 had an impact on the world of hip-hop and R&B music:

2012: Hip-hop producers Raheim Pope and Alfred "Paper Love" Green were charged with larceny after they tried to steal over $800 worth of books from a Barnes & Noble bookstore.

2024: Chris Brown was involved in an altercation backstage after a concert in Fort Worth, Texas, during his The 11:11 Tour. Four men claimed the R&B singer and his team attacked them and filed a lawsuit seeking $50 million in damages.