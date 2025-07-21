ContestsEvents
Cam’ron Admits to Losing A Rap Battle to ChatGPT

Cam’ron has held his own in more than a few rap battles over the years. But his latest opponent wasn’t a rival MC or an up-and-coming diss challenger—it was an…

Kayla Morgan
Cam'ron performs onstage during Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2023 in New York City.
Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Cam’ron has held his own in more than a few rap battles over the years. But his latest opponent wasn’t a rival MC or an up-and-coming diss challenger—it was an AI. And according to the Harlem legend himself, he didn’t come out on top.

“I just had a rap battle against ChatGpt and I lost. N---- response was too fast. Wish I could pop on dat n----, n---- think he know me,” Cam wrote on Instagram, adding screenshots from their lyrical exchange.

One of ChatGPT’s verses came with confidence:

“Check the AI on the mic / I got circuits and bars tight / Your rhymes shine dim next to my dad-light / You step in this battle with toddler-moves, amateur fight … Your verse is buggy, syntax error in your flow / I debug every line, watch your confidence blow / I craft punchlines slick like I write in Python / You’re stuck in old loops — while I keep evolving, son.”

Cam'ron responded with lines rooted in his signature style and punch:

“You on my d---, pause, nothing but a nuisance / I’m Cam’ron the one that gets the computers Putin / So you really work for me understand me so don’t start / I’m cold blooded beloved, and you just have a chrome heart / And I’m not talking about clothing, you a I-robot, and I’m no talking about lyrics boy, I throw shots.”

But the chatbot wasn’t done. It responded with another round, poking at Cam’s past and delivery:

“Your talk is all chest-puff, sayin’ you the Don — Cam’ron, you flex, but I see the con / Claiming you ‘get the computers Putin’, cold-blooded, chrome-hearted? Man, that shit’s corny and drawn / They call Cam’ron the king of punchline absurd, clowning JAY-Z’s sandals and old-school word.”

The exchange was lighthearted, but it didn’t go unnoticed. Fans praised Cam for embracing the challenge and even being willing to admit defeat.

Still, Cam’ron’s pen isn’t slowing down. In fact, he’s channeling it into a new memoir, which he announced earlier this year. The project is backed by a $750,000 deal with publishing powerhouse Simon & Schuster, and is expected to arrive in February 2026.

“I’m happy to have this deal done,” he said in a statement, as reported by Billboard. “Hopefully the book will be released February of 2026 and that everyone can take something from my memoir when they read it.”

Whether he’s trading bars with AI or preparing to share his full story on the page, Cam’ron continues to evolve—and keeps fans paying attention.

