UMG Says Salt-N-Pepa Never Had Rights to Their Hit Songs in Court Battle

Universal Music Group (UMG) filed papers on July 17 to dismiss Salt-N-Pepa's bid for control of their music. The company states the hip-hop stars couldn't end the deal since they never owned the rights.

Court papers show a 1986 deal gave producer Hurby "Luv Bug" Azor's firm full rights to the songs. The contract reads: "Shall be the sole and exclusive owner of any and all rights, title and/or interest in and to the master recordings recorded hereunder, including but not limited to the worldwide sound copyrights therein and the renewal rights thereof."

In May, Cheryl "Salt" James and Sandra "Pepa" Denton tried to get back the rights to some of their hits, including "Hot, Cool & Vicious" and "Very Necessary."

"Like many artists, they're challenging a system that profits from their work while denying them control. This fight is about more than contracts — it's about legacy, justice, and the future of artist ownership," their lawyers stated, as reported by The New York Times.

The fight centers on a rule that lets artists claim their work after 35 years. However, UMG claims this rule doesn't count — they say Azor's firm got all rights at the start through a work deal.

The group's representative told Billboard, "Just what we expected — an effort to avoid addressing the core issues facing Salt-N-Pepa and so many other artists in these circumstances. But we remain confident that the facts and the law are on our side."

If their main claim fails, UMG has a backup plan. They say many tracks are remixes — new works not tied to the 35-year rule.

Music writer P. Frank Williams shared his perspective, as noted in Atlanta Black Star, "Herbie produced the music, if he also wrote the songs, then the ladies have no claim except to their voices on the master recordings."

Supporters online have expressed their frustration in the comment section of outlets reporting the story on Instagram. One fan wrote, "How could they? Hurby Produced and Wrote most of the songs duhh," while some other spectators connected the ongoing trouble to past issues involving the group.

"Damn seems Karmic after to what they did to Spindarella though. The plot is so deep and it's so sad," another reader commented.