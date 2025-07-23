Brandy and Monica Add Three Florida Shows to National Tour Following Fan Excitement

After strong demand, R&B powerhouses Brandy and Monica will stop in three Florida cities during their first shared tour. The shows will hit Tampa, Miami, and Jacksonville in December.

"FLORIDA BABYYYYY … We heard you and WE LOVE YOU. NEW DATES ADDED to The Boy Is Mine Tour! Florida we couldn't leave you out! Tampa, Miami and Jacksonville!! Get your tickets this week starting with AMEX presale tomorrow!" announced Monica on her Instagram.

Starting October 2025, the singers will perform across 27 cities in the US on their The Boy Is Mine Tour. The shows feature guest spots from GRAMMY winner Kelly Rowland, rising star Muni Long, and American Idol's newest winner Jamal Roberts.

Tampa's Amalie Arena hosts the first Florida show on December 12. The next night brings them to Miami's Kaseya Center. The tour will wrap up at Jacksonville's Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena on December 14.

Want to catch them on any of these newly added dates? The public ticket sale starts Friday, July 25, at 10 AM. American Express members get first pick on Tuesday, July 22. Artist fans can buy from Wednesday, July 23, while venue presales start on Thursday, July 24.

Discussing how she first collaborated with Brandy, Monica revealed: "When I first heard the song I thought, 'Are people going to think we're fighting?' And people still think we're fighting." "I don't know if it's the greatness of the song or something else, but it did just start something completely different... We are a musical marriage. It is a musical marriage," said Monica, as reported by Soap Central.

Their hit "The Boy Is Mine" stayed at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 13 weeks in 1998, giving the tour its name. Last year, they joined Ariana Grande on a fresh take of the track, which earned them another Grammy nomination, this time for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Media buzz keeps building as the duo makes stops at major TV shows. They've lit up The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon stage, chatted on CBS Mornings, and shared stories on Entertainment Tonight. Even music press outlets from Billboard to Rolling Stone can't stop writing about the reunion.

They'll kick off the tour in Cincinnati, Ohio, on October 16, with planned stops in Chicago, Memphis, Atlanta, Baltimore, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Charlotte, Columbia, Brooklyn, Detroit, New Orleans, and Houston.