Prince’s ‘Sign O’ The Times’ Coming to IMAX Screens with Better Sound

Queen Quadri
Prince performs as Samsung Galaxy presents Prince and A Tribe Called Quest at SXSW on March 16, 2013 in Austin, Texas.
John Sciulli / Stringer via Getty Images

The iconic 1987 film Sign O' The Times will light up IMAX's massive screens starting August 29. Music fans can catch this groundbreaking concert movie in crystal-clear quality for one week only.

Through IMAX's specialized remastering process, the 85-minute PG-13 film now shines with stunning visuals and crisp audio. Select venues will even offer preview screenings on August 28.

Mixing stage magic with storytelling, the film captures electric performances of "U Got The Look" and "If I Was Your Girlfriend." The musical genius shares the spotlight with bandmates Sheila E., Wendy Melvoin, Lisa Coleman, Dr. Fink, and Bobby Z.

According to Billboard, this film promises to be "enhanced with IMAX's precision surround sound audio, customized theatre geometry, and crystal-clear images, Prince's virtuoso performance is set to mesmerize fans old and new in the most epic format available."

While IMAX handles U.S. distribution, Pathé Live takes charge overseas. Their past success with "Queen Rock Montreal" brought in $4 million across 307 theaters in 47 countries.

Shot during the peak of his solo career after The Revolution, the film showcases tracks from his ninth album. A standout moment features Sheena Easton joining forces with Prince on "U Got The Look" — a smash hit that peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

IMAX's cutting-edge sound system brings every note to life, while its signature screens reveal details never seen before. The film will reach 1,810 venues worldwide, with IMAX handling the US distribution and Pathe distributing it in other countries.

Tickets are on sale through IMAX's official website. You can also see a full list of venues where the PG-13 film will play near you. If you live in New York, Los Angeles, or Minneapolis, you can also catch private screenings and other invite-only events this August.

