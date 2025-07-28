Chris Brown Drops ‘It Depends’ Collab With Bryson Tiller Ahead of Stadium Tour

Music star Chris Brown released "It Depends" with Bryson Tiller on July 25. The track came out through his label and Motown Records.

Taking cues from Usher's 1997 "Nice & Slow," Brown weaves fresh sounds into classic R&B. "You bad as hell, I treat you well... Your fairytale, under your spell," he sings in the verses, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Producers RIOTUSA and Nico Baran collaborated to compose the sound. Tiller also adds his touch with lines like, "You wanna find out what's good with me? Well, girl, it all depends on what you need at night."

After Brown shared a short clip teasing the track on Instagram, asking "Should I drop this?", fans went wild. Their excitement and high engagement volume pushed the star to drop it sooner than planned. The short preview clip has since gathered over 1.4 million likes and 112,000 comments on Instagram.

This isn't Brown's first release of the year. The song follows "Holy Blindfold" from June, marking the 36-year-old star's two decades in music. These tracks build buzz for his upcoming Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour.

Starting July 30 in Miami, the "Under The Influence" singer will hit the road after his European shows wrap up. Summer Walker and Jhené Aiko will join him and Bryan Tiller at select stops.

The newly released track keeps Usher's words in "Nice & Slow" intact: "I'll freak you right I will, I'll freak you right I will, I'll freak you like no one has ever, ever made you feel."

"It Depends" is now out and available on all major streaming platforms. The timing sets up the song to be a key part of Brown's shows as his North American leg starts.

Stadiums and arenas in Detroit, Philadelphia, New Jersey, Boston, Chicago, Toronto, Houston, and Los Angeles will feel his electric stage presence this fall. Then, he'll wrap up the tour at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis on October 16.