This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 28

July 28 has shaped hip-hop and R&B in numerous ways. One prolific artist whose birthday falls on this date is the American rapper Soulja Boy, born in 1990. His 2007…

Bianca Barratt
Soulja Boy performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 at Drai's Beach Club Nightclub at The Cromwell Las Vegas
Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images

July 28 has shaped hip-hop and R&B in numerous ways. One prolific artist whose birthday falls on this date is the American rapper Soulja Boy, born in 1990. His 2007 breakout hit "Crank That (Soulja Boy)" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for Best Rap Song at the 50th Annual GRAMMY Awards. He shares his birthday with Memphis-born rapper GloRilla, who was born in 1999. She broke into the mainstream on the back of her 2022 single "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" with producer Hitkidd. The song rose to No. 42 on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at No. 11 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. 

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This date has seen many hip-hop and R&B artists release some of their best work:

  • 2009: Brooklyn-born rapper Fabolous dropped his fifth album, Loso's Way. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming the star's first and only album to top the chart. It also reached peak position on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 
  • 2017: Vic Mensa released his debut album, The Autobiography. With features from Pharrell Williams, Chief Keef, Ty Dolla $ign, and Pusha T, it peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard 200. 
  • 2023: Post Malone released his fifth album, Austin. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, selling 113,000 album-equivalent units in its opening week. 
  • 2023: Travis Scott dropped his fourth album, Utopia. It debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, with all 19 songs charting on the Billboard Hot 100. It was Scott's first No. 1 album in the U.K.  

Cultural Milestones

July 28 is remembered for the many remarkable cultural moments it has witnessed:

  • 1987: Ice-T's debut album, Rhyme Pays, became the first hip-hop album to carry an explicit content sticker. While not the first to feature obscene lyrics, it was the first to have the now-familiar parental advisory. 
  • 1992: Mary J. Blige dropped her career-defining debut album, What's the 411? Featuring commercially successful tracks such as "Real Love" and "Sweet Thing," it peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Her ability to blend elements of hip-hop and soul would earn the singer the moniker "Queen of Hip-Hop Soul."

Industry Changes and Challenges

This day has been marked by difficulties and tragic events in the world of hip-hop and R&B:

  • 2004: George Reginald Williams died from cancer at the age of 68. He is remembered as the lead singer of the vocal group The Tymes, with whom he scored hits such as "So Much In Love" and "Ms. Grace."
  • 2024: Chino XL (born Derek Keith Barbosa) died of suicide at the age of 50. Besides enjoying moderate commercial success as a rapper with five solo albums to his name, he was a prolific actor, starring in several popular TV shows, including The Young and the Restless and CSI: Miami.

July 28 has seen everything from seminal album releases to the births of groundbreaking artists. That's why it evokes nostalgia in many music lovers and will remain relevant for years to come.

