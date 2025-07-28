This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 28

July 28 has shaped hip-hop and R&B in numerous ways. One prolific artist whose birthday falls on this date is the American rapper Soulja Boy, born in 1990. His 2007 breakout hit "Crank That (Soulja Boy)" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for Best Rap Song at the 50th Annual GRAMMY Awards. He shares his birthday with Memphis-born rapper GloRilla, who was born in 1999. She broke into the mainstream on the back of her 2022 single "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" with producer Hitkidd. The song rose to No. 42 on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at No. 11 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.