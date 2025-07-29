“Burning Blue” Goes Gold as New Album Nears Release

The hit track "Burning Blue" by Mariah The Scientist reached gold status after moving 500,000 units. Fans snapped up downloads while streaming numbers soared since its May 2025 debut.

Shooting up to No. 25 on Billboard's Hot 100, the single shattered her previous streaming records with unstoppable momentum, giving her the biggest solo debut of her career yet.

This milestone arrives as she prepares Hearts Sold Separately, her fourth studio album to be released on August 22. Through ten raw tracks, she weaves tales of lost love and finding strength.

According to HipHop Vibe, "Listeners often describe Mariah's music as cathartic, and 'Burning Blue' is a prime example. The lyrics read like pages from a diary, expressing heartbreak, longing, and the desire to heal. It's personal, but universal — something almost anyone can relate to."

The "Burning Blue" music video gives a deeper insight into the emotional weight the track carries. You can see pink-tinted scenes showing toy soldiers marching through chaos to depict the artist's inner battles and fragile strength. These symbols also match the upcoming album's visuals, building a connected world.

Next month brings "Is It A Crime," where she joins forces with Kali Uchis. Their voices meld in unexpected ways, creating something fresh for both artists' fans.

Mariah The Scientist built her name step by step. First came "Revenge" in 2019. Then she teamed up with Lil Baby for "Always n Forever." By 2023, "Aura" proved her staying power in the music industry.