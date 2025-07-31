Drake Mistakes Fan for Ex-Girlfriend During Manchester Concert, Video Goes Viral

At Drake's Manchester show, an odd mix-up sent social media into a frenzy. The star stopped mid-stride when he spotted a fan with red-orange hair walking up to him amidst the crowd at Co-Op Live arena on July 25.

"I thought we knew each other for a second. Crazy — I thought that was my ex," joked Drake, as seen in the now-viral footage.

The brief mix-up took place as the star walked to the stage. When the woman crossed his path, seemingly looking for a hug, security staff quickly stepped in, moving her aside after their quick face-to-face meeting.

The video spread like wildfire on X, pulling in more than 629,000 views. One user commented: "Drake got so much ex drama he can't even tell a flirt from a flashback boy thought she was there for revenge, not a vibe."

The "Nokia" singer is currently on his $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK Tour, which marks his first time back in Europe since 2017. He's joined by PARTYNEXTDOOR as they perform tracks from their Valentine's Day release $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

Travel snags forced a change of plans. The Manchester show, originally set for July 28, moved to August 5 due to "unforeseen ferry schedule and travel logistics," as noted in HipHopDx. All tickets bought for the original show will be valid for the new date.

The shows will sweep through major cities in Europe, including Amsterdam, Antwerp, Cologne, Zurich Stockholm, Copenhagen, Milan, Berlin, and Paris over the next two months. The final stop will hit Hamburg, Germany, on September 23.

While he's busy on tour, fresh music keeps coming from the star's studio. His July releases pack a punch — "What Did I Miss?" shot to No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100. His latest track, "Which One," featuring Central Cee, just dropped on July 25. Both singles hint at what's coming on his next album, Iceman.