Chris Brown Unveils New Music Video for ‘Holy Blindfold’ During Stadium Tour

While on his massive Breezy Bowl XX tour, Chris Brown dropped a striking video for his latest track, "Holy Blindfold," on YouTube. The clip hit screens just as the star packs stadiums roaring with fans across the country.

In this haunting visual piece, Brown dances through three distinct worlds. First, he moves through misty garden paths. Then he spins across the marble floors of an empty mansion. Finally, he commands a floodlit stadium stage. A mysterious winged figure weaves through each scene, disappearing the moment Brown removes his dark cloth mask.

"It Depends," his latest track with Bryson Tiller, set the stage for this release. Now these two iconic performers will light up arenas night after night, and their voices will fill massive spaces on the ongoing tour.

Summer Walker will also join in to delight fans with her smooth vocals during the North American leg, turning each show into a three-act spectacle. This marks the first time Brown has filled stadiums since his last major run in 2023.

"Holy Blindfold" and "It Depends" are the first two singles he's dropped in over a decade since his GRAMMY-winning album, 11:11 (Deluxe).

As The Music Universe raved, "To date, Chris Brown currently stands as the R&B singer with the most Hot 100 entries in Billboard history. And with his additional 21 new RIAA certifications, Brown is in the top ten of all artists across all genres with the most RIAA multi-platinum certifications."

Considering how much people listen to him, it's no surprise he's selling out stadiums. The Breezy Bowl XX tour snakes through America's biggest cities, including Detroit, Philadelphia, East Rutherford, Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas, this season. The exact show stats stay under wraps for now.

Fans flock to Brown's YouTube page for the full "Holy Blindfold" experience, with the video gathering almost 1 million views within its first day. Before the big reveal, the star had also been sharing glimpses on his Instagram feed to build buzz for the track.