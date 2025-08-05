ContestsEvents
Doechii is Going on Tour! Here are the ‘Live from the Swamp Tour’ Dates

Doechii is heading out on her Live from the Swamp Tour, and it’s about to get loud, wild, and unapologetically her. If you’ve ever wanted to attend a concert featuring…

Yvette DeLaCruz
Doechii during day four of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton
Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Doechii is heading out on her Live from the Swamp Tour, and it’s about to get loud, wild, and unapologetically her. If you’ve ever wanted to attend a concert featuring fearless bangers, viral verses, and fashion statements that leave fans and stylists gasping, grab this chance to see the “Anxiety” singer in a city near you.  

Doechii Live from the Swamp Tour   

Produced by Live Nation, Doechii’s Live from the Swamp Tour will kick off on October 14 at Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, according to Variety. The 12-city North American tour includes Toronto, Boston, Atlanta, Houston, Phoenix, San Francisco, and more before concluding in Seattle on November 10.  

The rapper and singer will also perform for the first time in Australia.  

Pre-sale tickets are available on August 7; however, they are only for Verizon customers. Tickets for the general public will be available on August 11. Tickets for VIP are also available, including merch, early entry to venues, floor access, and a gift bundle.  

Tour Dates 

Check out the dates for Doechii’s Live from the Swamp Tour.  

  • October 14: Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL  
  • October 17:  Coca Cola Coliseum, Toronto, ON  
  • October 19: MGM Music Hall, Boston, MA  
  • October 21: The Anthem, Washington, DC  
  • October 23: Bojangles Coliseum, Charlotte, NC  
  • October 27: Coca Cola Roxy, Atlanta, GA  
  • October 29: Toyota Music Factory, Dallas, TX  
  • October 31: 713 Music Hall, Houston, TX  
  • November 03: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix, AZ  
  • November 05: Gallagher Square, San Diego, CA  
  • November 07: Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, CA  
  • November 10: WAMU Theater, Seattle, WA  

The Swamp Princess will also perform in several festivals.  

  • August 17: Pukkelpop Festival, Hasselt, Belgium  
  • September 27: All Things Go Festival, Queens, NY  
  • September 28: All Things Go Festival, Colombia, MD  
  • October 04: Austin City Limits Festival, Austin, TX  
  • October 11: Austin City Limits Festival, Austin, TX  
  • October 26: One Music Festival, Atlanta, GA  

Australia Spilt Milk Festival Performances  

  • December 06: Ballarat, Australia 
  • December 07: Perth, Australia  
  • December 13: Canberra, Australia  
  • December 14: Gold Coast, Australia 
Doechii
Yvette DeLaCruzWriter
