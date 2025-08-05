Tank Speaks Out Against Aaliyah’s ‘Gone’ Song and Video Released Without His OK

Tank has called out the release of Aaliyah's new track "Gone" and its music video, stating he never signed off on the final versions. "'Gone' featuring myself was supposed to be something good to preserve and continue the legacy of the amazing Aaliyah... This is not it. I'm out," he expressed in his Instagram caption.

"The Aaliyah song you are hearing featuring myself, I did out of love for her. I had concerns and I expressed them. From the tracks to the vocals to the mix, and to the visual. I STILL went forward knowing I would at least be able to approve the final products. I haven't approved one thing you've heard or seen," the "Can't Let It Show" singer revealed to his 2.1 million followers.

Since its May 2, 2025, streaming debut, the track has pulled in 7 million plays. Tank broke his silence after the August 1 video launch.

Before finding solo success and earning nine GRAMMY nominations, Tank sang backup for Aaliyah. He'd voiced concerns about the track's sound quality and visual elements prior to its release.

"Gone" came from the minds of producers Sean Garrett and Azul Wynter. "I felt like being a part of this 'Gone' record was an amazing opportunity," Garrett said in a statement noted in SoapCentral. "Growing up admiring Aaliyah, who is such an icon, has completely been an inspiration for all of us. I could not have been more blessed to have made a record with her and Tank. Amazing voices and talent," he added.

The song rose to number 11 on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay Chart. Written by Static Major and Tank, it's slated for Aaliyah's next posthumous album, Unstoppable.

For Unstoppable, Blackground Records aims to bring together stars like The Weeknd, Chris Brown, Ne-Yo, and Timbaland. The label has not officially responded to Tank's claims about the track's unauthorized release.

Unstoppable marks the second collection of music put out after Aaliyah's death, after I Care 4 U, which came out in 2022. The songstress died at 22 in a tragic plane crash in the Bahamas back in August 2001 while shooting with her team what would be her final music video for the single, "Rock The Boat."