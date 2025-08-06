GRAMMY Winner Coco Jones Announces ‘Why Not More?’ Deluxe Album Coming August 15

Coco Jones plans to release an expanded version of Why Not More? on August 15. The new edition builds on the success of the R&B star's first album with additional tracks.

She announced the drop on her Instagram, with the caption, "And just like that the deluxe to my first ever album is here 'MORE' Y'all have been supporting the hell out of me and I can't wait for yall to hear some MORE music 8.15."

The original release peaked at No. 59 on the Billboard 200 chart. Fans can still expect hits like "ICU," "Double Back," "Here We Go (Uh Oh)," "Taste," and "On Sight" on the new version. "ICU" won Coco her first GRAMMY Award for Best R&B Performance last year.

Fans were already anticipating an expanded version when the Let It Shine star posted a heartwarming teaser video, with the caption, "Shout out to the girl who wanted MORE, she's getting it 8.15." This fueled the speculations about her dropping something on the date [8/15].

In the sweet teaser clip, you can see the 27-year-old Coco sitting with a young version of herself, sharing wisdom about what's ahead and reflecting on the journey that's led up to her current success.

The first version of Why Not More? mixed smooth vocals with beats from different styles across the 17 tracks. Future, YG Marley, and Lady London added their unique sounds to make it special. For this deluxe package, you can expect deeper stories, more songs, and maybe some surprise collaborations.

While the full track list stays under wraps for now, music lovers wonder who might show up on new songs or if old favorites will get fresh takes.

This news drops fresh off her packed North American shows for the Why Not More? Tour. Social media lit up with concert clips as fans couldn't stop sharing her live magic.

Come September, she's kicking off the European leg of the tour, with stops in Germany, Belgium, France, and the UK. You can find all the details on her upcoming shows, including dates, venues, and ticket prices, on Coco Jones' official tour page.