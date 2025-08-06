This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: August 6

Did you know American rapper Freeway and R&B singer Randy DeBarge celebrate their birthdays on August 6? Another hip-hop artist who was born on this date is the late Fatman Scoop. On this day in 2015, hip-hop musician Warren G dropped his first extended play (EP), Regulate... G Funk Era Pt. II. But these aren't the only notable moments from August 6. Read on to learn about album releases, festivals, and news that make this a memorable date for hip-hop and R&B lovers.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

You may have listened to these albums that were released on August 6.

Scarface released The Fix, his seventh studio album, which sold over 150,000 copies in its first week. It also entered the Billboard 200 chart at #4, spotlighting the artist's great talent and influence. 2013: Homeboy Sandman dropped his album, All That I Hold Dear. The compilation impressed many fans and even received a positive review from American online magazine Pitchfork.

Homeboy Sandman dropped his album, All That I Hold Dear. The compilation impressed many fans and even received a positive review from American online magazine Pitchfork. 2021: Nas released King's Disease II, his thirteenth studio album. It debuted at #3 on the US Billboard 200 and was nominated for a GRAMMY award in 2022.

Cultural Milestones

These cultural moments that occurred on August 6 have left a lasting impression on hip-hop and R&B history.

The first episode of Yo! MTV Raps aired in the United States. This two-hour TV show helped establish hip-hop as a leading genre on the music scene and featured some of the most renowned artists we have today, such as LL Cool J and Method Man. 2022: LL Cool J debuted the Rock the Bells Festival in Queens, New York. The hip-hop veteran was honored with the key to Queens, signifying his outstanding contribution to music and his hometown. LL Cool J is an actor, too, known for his leading role on the military police 14-season TV series NCIS: Los Angeles.

LL Cool J debuted the Rock the Bells Festival in Queens, New York. The hip-hop veteran was honored with the key to Queens, signifying his outstanding contribution to music and his hometown. LL Cool J is an actor, too, known for his leading role on the military police 14-season TV series NCIS: Los Angeles. 2016: The TIME Festival took place at Toronto's Fort York Garrison Commons in Canada. "Folded" artist Kehlani and hip-hop duo Run The Jewels were in the pool of headliners at this event.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The industry has experienced a couple of changes and challenges on August 6, such as:

Rick James died at 56 in Los Angeles. Toxicology reports showed there were nine drugs, including cocaine, in his system, clarifying that they may have contributed to his heart attack and death. During his time alive, James was known for hit songs like "Super Freak", which he released in 1981. 2020: YBN Nahmir announced the members of YBN, an American hip-hop collective, had gone their separate ways. One of the most popular artists in the group, Cordae, scraped out the name "YBN" from his stage name as he started pursuing his solo career. The collective's other members, YBN Nahmir and YBN Almighty Jay, have also released solo music.