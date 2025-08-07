Teyana Taylor Opens Up AboutVocal Surgery

Teyana Taylor just made a surprising announcement, but it’s not about her music or a new dance move. On August 6, the multitalented singer, actress, and choreographer shared that she’ll be undergoing emergency surgery on her vocal cords to remove a benign (noncancerous) growth.

And in true Teyana style, she didn’t just drop the news, she told it straight from the heart.

"I've been quietly dealing with some vocal challenges for a while now," Teyana wrote on her Instagram Story. Doctors, she explained, "found a noncancerous growth on one of my chords that's been messing with my voice and causing real discomfort."

The good news? It’s treatable. The not-so-great news? It means she’s hitting pause on some major plans.

A Tough Call, But the Right One

While Teyana had to cancel an upcoming appearance on Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson's IMO podcast, she’s not pushing back the release of her fourth studio album, Escape Room, dropping August 22.

"It's the most personal body of work I've ever created," she wrote. "Just as I was getting ready to finally share this with you, life handed me my own unexpected 'escape room'—one I didn't ask for, but one I now have to find my way out of with patience, rest, and faith."

This Isn’t Her First Health Battle

Teyana’s no stranger to health scares. Back in 2021, she revealed on her reality show We Got Love Teyana & Iman that she’d undergone surgery to remove dense breast tissue. With a family history of cancer, the experience was especially frightening.

"I just want this to be the last time I go through this," she said on the show. "Cancer runs through my family, so it's a scary thing both for me and Iman."

Despite the fear and physical scars, she found power in her journey.

"I accept every single body scar, everything that comes with mommy-hood," she shared. "But the changes physically, mentally, emotionally, it's crazy. As mommies, we really are super-women."

Healing, but Still on Fire

Though the recovery means rest, Teyana made one thing clear: she’s coming back stronger.

"I can't wait to be on the other side of this—stronger, softer, and singing again," she said. "Vowing to return with even more fire, more purpose, and the best version of me."