Lil Wayne’s Classic Mixtapes Removed from Streaming Platforms After Legal Issues

Several mixtapes from Lil Wayne's catalog hit major streaming platforms this week without the necessary approvals. The music vanished just as fast as it surfaced. These uploads included his groundbreaking Da Drought series and Dedication project from the 2000s.

A source within the artist's circle told Rolling Stone the recently removed records were "not legal [or] legitimate uploads." Though listed on his official streaming platform profiles, the tracks soon disappeared.

As Rolling Stone notes, "These uploads reflect potential flaws in the process of adding music to Digital Service Providers (DSPs)."

The sudden arrival of the tracks caught everyone off guard, since the five-time GRAMMY-winning artist just released his Tha Carter VI album this June. Moving 108,000 units in its first week, the album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. Billboard tried reaching out to the rapper to get answers regarding the leaked music. So far, he's kept quiet about the situation.

This mix-up shines light on streaming's complex rules about hip-hop mixtapes. Most contain bits of other artists' work — beats, samples, and hooks. That makes putting them on paid platforms a sticky business without proper clearance.

Back then, artists built their names by giving away music. Free mixtapes let them skip the red tape of getting permission to use other people's sounds.

These days, some artists work to clear their old mixtapes for streaming. It's not simple anymore, considering the fact that they must track down every artist they sampled and work out payment deals.

The future of these game-changing hip-hop projects remains unclear. For now, fans who want to hear these old Lil Wayne mixtapes must wait. They might later return to the streaming platforms — this time with all the proper paperwork in place.

Want to hear Lil Wayne perform some of his classic hits live? The "Lollipop" hitmaker is currently on the Tha Carter VI Tour with Tyga, with 36 dates planned across North America. Next up, he'll rock the stages in Cincinnati, Minneapolis, Detroit, Kansas City, Phoenix, Seattle, Austin, Dallas, Oklahoma City, and Atlanta.