This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: August 15
August 15 is a date that's associated with many important events in hip-hop and R&B. To begin with, two influential American rappers, Nipsey Hussle and Chief Keef, were born on this day. Nipsey Hussle (born in 1985) garnered mainstream attention with his 2018 debut album, Victory Lap. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and received a nomination for Best Rap Album at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. Chief Keef, who was born in 1995, is considered one of the progenitors of the drill subgenre and one of its most successful artists. His debut album, Finally Rich, released on December 18, 2012, debuted at No. 29 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 2 on the Billboard US Top Rap Albums chart.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Various top hip-hop and R&B artists released some of their most acclaimed records on this date.
- 2000: Lil Jon & the Eastside Boyz dropped their second album, We Still Crunk!! While the record failed to chart on the Billboard 200, it peaked at No. 71 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2017: Lil Peep released his debut album, Come Over When You're Sober, Pt. 1, exactly three months before his untimely death. It peaked at No. 38 on the US Billboard 200, reaching No. 16 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2018: Aminé released his third mixtape, OnePointFive. With guest appearances from G Herbo, Rico Nasty, and Gunna, it peaked at No. 53 on the Billboard 200 and No. 25 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Cultural Milestones
This day has witnessed some of the industry's most celebrated figures achieve important milestones.
- 1981: Lionel Richie's “Endless Love,” a duet with fellow Motown star Diana Ross, topped the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the Commodores frontman's first number-one hit as a solo artist. It was also Ross' sixth and final chart-topping single as a solo artist.
- 2022: Three years after his tragic slaying, Nipsey Hussle received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on the day that would've been his 37th birthday. His star, the 2,729th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is located on 6212 Hollywood Boulevard, in front of Amoeba Music.
Industry Changes and Challenges
August 15 is also remembered for various tragic occurrences in the world of hip-hop and R&B.
- 2023: Young Capone's publicist Aleesha Carter took to social media to confirm that he had died. The Atlanta emcee had gone missing in Chicago a few days before his death was reported. He was aged just 35 at the time of his passing.
- 2024: BeatKing (born Justin Seth Riley) died after suffering a pulmonary embolism, aged just 39. He was best known for the 2020 hit single “Then Leave” featuring Queendome Come, which went viral on TikTok, eventually peaking at No. 3 on Billboard's Bubbling Under Hot 100.
August 15 remains a bittersweet date for hip-hop and R&B lovers. It's a day that has witnessed the release of numerous high-charting records. However, the industry has also experienced losses on this day through the deaths of two prominent rappers.