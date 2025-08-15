This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: August 15

August 15 is a date that's associated with many important events in hip-hop and R&B. To begin with, two influential American rappers, Nipsey Hussle and Chief Keef, were born on this day. Nipsey Hussle (born in 1985) garnered mainstream attention with his 2018 debut album, Victory Lap. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and received a nomination for Best Rap Album at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. Chief Keef, who was born in 1995, is considered one of the progenitors of the drill subgenre and one of its most successful artists. His debut album, Finally Rich, released on December 18, 2012, debuted at No. 29 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 2 on the Billboard US Top Rap Albums chart.