Paramount+ Documentary ‘Stans’ Takes Deep Dive into Eminem Fan Culture Next Week

Next week, Paramount+ releases Stans, a film about Eminem's impact on his fans. The August 26 release will show how one rapper's words changed pop music forever.

Steven Leckart crafted the documentary through raw clips, sit-downs, and staged scenes that track fan bonds across years. "'Stan' is one of the most unconventional songs ever written, where the story is mostly told from a fan's perspective, so this film was an incredible opportunity to find a unique approach," he shared in a press statement noted in Bleeding Cool.

The title comes from Eminem's 2000 track "Stan" featured on The Marshall Mathers LP. By 2017, Oxford's dictionary picked up the word to mean super-fan — proof of the song's mark on today's world.

Real stories will fill the screens as fans share how Eminem's words matched their personal struggles. Fresh talks mix with rare footage, painting a picture of how the raw power of Eminem's legendary music career can change lives.

This launch rides the wave of buzz from Eminem's high-profile opening performance at the 2024 Video Music Awards. His MTV show got people talking again about the 51-year-old artist's pull on music. Out of 8 categories he was nominated, he ended up taking home two awards for Best Visual Effects and Best Hip-Hop for his "Houdini" music video.

Behind the scenes, Eminem's production company, Shady Films, ran point on making it happen. With the rapper himself as executive producer, viewers will get an inside look at both sides, as the documentary explores the complex relationship between one of the most private artists ever and his public persona.

Director Leckart also noted: "We kept coming back to one lyric from the song 'I'm just like you.' Fans who echo that same sentiment carry much of the film. But like the song, Marshall's perspective was also essential to the movie. I'm grateful for just how candid, sincere, and frequently hilarious he was."