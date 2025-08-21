ContestsEvents
‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Adds ‘Severance’ Star to Its Mega Cast

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is about to have a very crowded neighborhood. Tom Holland’s fourth solo Spidey movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, already has big names swinging…

Kayla Morgan
Tramell Tillman attends 'Queerty's Pride 50 Celebration' at PHD Rooftop Lounge at Dream Downtown on June 16, 2025 in New York City.
Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is about to have a very crowded neighborhood. Tom Holland’s fourth solo Spidey movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, already has big names swinging in—Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, Zendaya’s M.J.—and now it’s welcoming a fresh face from the world of Severance.

According to Variety, Emmy-nominated actor Tramell Tillman, most recently seen in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, has joined the cast. But here’s the catch: Marvel is keeping his role a total secret. Could he be a villain, a hero, or maybe just Peter Parker’s unlucky coworker? Fans can only guess for now.

Who Could He Be?

Rumors are swirling that Brand New Day will introduce multiple street-level villains for Spider-Man to battle. Still, the so-called “Big Bad” of the film remains a mystery. The only confirmed villain is Michael Mando’s Scorpion, last teased in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Homecoming back in 2017.

This leaves plenty of room for Tillman. Could he bring to life dangerous figures from Spidey’s rogues’ gallery like Tombstone, Boomerang, or Tarantula? Or could he step into the shoes of Norman Osborn, the infamous Green Goblin? Until Marvel spills the beans, it’s all speculation.

A Packed Web of Stars

Tillman joins a cast already stacked with fan favorites and newcomers alike. Zendaya returns as M.J., Jacob Batalon reprises his role as Ned Leeds, and Sadie Sink from Stranger Things is on board in a mysterious part. Is she Gwen Stacy, Spider-Girl, or someone completely unexpected? Fans are buzzing.

Adding even more intrigue, Liza Colón-Zayas is rumored to play Rio Morales, the mother of Miles Morales. With that possible connection, fans can’t help but wonder if Miles himself might finally appear in live action.

The Countdown Begins

Set photos have already started making their way online, which means more clues about the cast and plot may be coming soon. Until then, it’s fun to imagine just where Tramell Tillman will fit into the story’s tangled web.

Marvel fans won’t have to wait forever though—Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters July 26, 2026.

