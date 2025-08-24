This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: August 24

August 24 is a transformative date in hip-hop and R&B history for several reasons. It's the birthdate of American singer Jeffrey Daniel, who was born in 1955. He is best known for being a founding member of the R&B vocal group Shalamar. They scored numerous hits in the ‘70s, including “A Night to Remember” and “The Second Time Around.”

The R&B singer-songwriter Justin Skye was also born on this day in 1995. She garnered attention with her cover of Drake's 2011 single “Headlines,” which received more than 2 million views on YouTube.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several successful albums have been released on this day, including:

1999: Sean "Diddy" Combs dropped his second album, Forever, through his label, Bad Boy Records, and Arista Records. It was his first release under the name "Puff Daddy," debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and selling 205,343 copies in its first week.

1999: Noreaga released his second album, Melvin Flynt – Da Hustler, which features Lil Wayne, Missy Elliot, Kelis, and Juvenile. It debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and achieved No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2004: Mase launched his third album, Welcome Back, via Bad Boy Records and Universal Records. It peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, and its title track reached No. 32 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album sold 188,000 copies in its opening week.

2004: Jim Jones dropped his debut album, On My Way to Church, featuring T.I., Juelz Santana, Bun B, and Cam'ron. It charted at No. 18 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 4 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

August 24 has witnessed a number of important cultural moments in hip-hop and R&B, including:

2008: Leona Lewis performed with Led Zeppelin's guitarist, Jimmy Page, during the closing ceremony of the Beijing Olympics. The duo performed Led Zeppelin's 1969 classic "Whole Lotta Love" in front of 91,000 spectators. Page later called the performance his greatest achievement outside Led Zeppelin.