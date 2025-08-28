112 Announces Epic Fall 2025/Winter 2026 U.S. Tour with Total and Case

The R&B stars 112 will kick off their 19-city U.S. tour on November 5. The GRAMMY-winning group plans to bring their Room 112 Tour across America with Total and Case joining as special guests.

Live Nation Urban has set up the shows, which start at Akron's Civic Theatre and finish at Atlanta's Tabernacle. R&B trio Total and singer Case will share the stage throughout the run, though Case won't join for the Los Angeles and Oakland performances.

In a past talk with Rated R&B, founding member Mike spoke about their impact. "We feel like this album was pretty much the genesis of what is now considered R&B music. We took a chance on ourselves."

Tour Dates:

November 5 - Akron Civic Theatre, Akron, Ohio

November 6 - Fox Theatre, Detroit, Michigan

November 12 - Stamford Palace, Stamford, Connecticut

November 13 - Kings Theatre, Brooklyn, New York

November 15 - Arie Crown Theater, Chicago, Illinois

November 16 - Stifel Theatre, St. Louis, Missouri

November 21 - Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas, Texas

November 23 - Smart Financial Centre, Houston, Texas

November 29 - Florida Theater, Jacksonville, Florida

November 30 - Orpheum Theatre, New Orleans, Louisiana

January 23 - YouTube Theater, Los Angeles, California

January 24 - Oakland Paramount, Oakland, California

January 25 - Pearl Concert Theater, Las Vegas, Nevada

January 28 - Murat Theatre, Indianapolis, Indiana

January 30 - The Met, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

February 1 - MGM National Harbor, Washington, D.C.

February 3 - Meymandi Concert Hall, Raleigh, North Carolina

February 5 - Ovens Auditorium, Charlotte, North Carolina

February 6 - Tabernacle, Atlanta, Georgia