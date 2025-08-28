112 Announces Epic Fall 2025/Winter 2026 U.S. Tour with Total and Case
The R&B stars 112 will kick off their 19-city U.S. tour on November 5. The GRAMMY-winning group plans to bring their Room 112 Tour across America with Total and Case joining as special guests.
Live Nation Urban has set up the shows, which start at Akron's Civic Theatre and finish at Atlanta's Tabernacle. R&B trio Total and singer Case will share the stage throughout the run, though Case won't join for the Los Angeles and Oakland performances.
In a past talk with Rated R&B, founding member Mike spoke about their impact. "We feel like this album was pretty much the genesis of what is now considered R&B music. We took a chance on ourselves."
Tour Dates:
- November 5 - Akron Civic Theatre, Akron, Ohio
- November 6 - Fox Theatre, Detroit, Michigan
- November 12 - Stamford Palace, Stamford, Connecticut
- November 13 - Kings Theatre, Brooklyn, New York
- November 15 - Arie Crown Theater, Chicago, Illinois
- November 16 - Stifel Theatre, St. Louis, Missouri
- November 21 - Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas, Texas
- November 23 - Smart Financial Centre, Houston, Texas
- November 29 - Florida Theater, Jacksonville, Florida
- November 30 - Orpheum Theatre, New Orleans, Louisiana
- January 23 - YouTube Theater, Los Angeles, California
- January 24 - Oakland Paramount, Oakland, California
- January 25 - Pearl Concert Theater, Las Vegas, Nevada
- January 28 - Murat Theatre, Indianapolis, Indiana
- January 30 - The Met, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- February 1 - MGM National Harbor, Washington, D.C.
- February 3 - Meymandi Concert Hall, Raleigh, North Carolina
- February 5 - Ovens Auditorium, Charlotte, North Carolina
- February 6 - Tabernacle, Atlanta, Georgia
Want tickets? Presales start today at 10 a.m. in your time zone. The main sale opens August 29 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Fans can snag VIP packages with prime seats, photo ops, and more.