This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: September 2

Sep. 2 has witnessed many highlights in the R&B and hip-hop world. Syleena Johnson was born on this day in 1976. She was featured in Kanye West's single “All Falls Down.” Her debut album, Chapter 1: Love, Pain & Forgiveness, charted at No. 101 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 16 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. She shares a birthday with Cedric “K-Ci” Hailey, who was born in 1969. He's part of the R&B group Jodeci and a co-vocalist in the duo K-Ci & Jojo, known for the single “All My Life.” Keep reading for more moments from this day in hip-hop and R&B history.