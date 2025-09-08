Musiq Soulchild Surprises Las Vegas Wedding With ‘Dontchange’ Performance, Stuns Bride and Guests

At a Las Vegas wedding, Musiq Soulchild stunned guests with an unplanned performance of his track "Dontchange." The singer stepped out as the bride walked down the aisle on September 2.

The viral TikToks showcasing the moment show him waiting behind a spiral staircase. The groom, dressed in black and cream formal wear, began singing the 2002 hit song. Then, in a twist that left guests gasping, he passed the mic to the star himself.

"Imagine you are excited because your husband is serenading you down the aisle only to find out he hired @Musiq Soulchild to sing the original!" read the TikTok caption.

As seen in the clip, a guest called out, "She still don't know!" while the bride stayed unaware of the GRAMMY winner's presence. When she spotted him, her hands flew to her face in disbelief.

While the couple were so happy with Musiq gracing their special day, fans in the comments section of the TikTok had mixed opinions about his casual attire. "Now Musiq you couldn't dress for the occasion??" one TikToker user wrote, while another jokingly replied, "He doesn't own a suit," as reported by Complex.

The music kept flowing at the reception. Musiq also performed "Halfcrazy" to wild applause. Later, Jizzal Man and Pimpin' from Dem Franchize Boyz joined in with their hit "Lean Wit' It, Rock Wit' It."

This wedding show marks another bright spot in 2025 for the Philadelphia artist. He celebrated 25 years since the release of his debut album Aijuswanaseing at Roots Picnic this summer. His most recent work paired him with Hit-Boy for Victims & Villains in 2023.

“I'm leaning into a whole other side that I haven't been able to lean into this whole time, so it was pretty exciting for me,” Musiq Soulchild shared about the collaboration at the time, according to Vibe. "There were so many factors that I conceded to because I was appeasing an expectation. But now this time, I think I'm going to follow the music, and hopefully, people will follow me with it.”

If you missed the wedding invite and still want to see Musiq Soulchild in Philadelphia, you can catch him on stage later this month. He'll lead the Sunday shows at Las Vegas City of Lights SoulFest on September 21. The lineup shines with Joe, Lalah Hathaway, Marcus Anderson, and Kindred The Family Soul, also set to perform.