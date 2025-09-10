Craig David Becomes First UK Ambassador for Just Eat Food Delivery Service

Just Eat picked singer Craig David to front its UK brand campaign. The food service began its ads to feature the UK artist on September 4. David put his own spin on the company's catchy tune.

"Being the first UK artist to front this iconic campaign is a real honor," said Craig David in a statement noted in Retail Times. "With over two decades of making music, I've seen how diverse and vibrant our communities are, and Did Somebody Say celebrates exactly that — from music to takeaways and corner shops, the everyday moments that bring us all together.

His take on the Just Eat song brings back memories of his 2002 hit "What's Your Flava?" The new track, "Every Neighbour Got Their Flava," shows daily life with food orders. In the commercial, you can see short clips mixed with longer scenes of families waiting for dinner, cooks running low on supplies, and quick snack runs.

Six homes across the UK and Ireland are featured in the new ads. Quick shots capture kids racing to the door for pizza, parents grabbing missing items for recipes, and late-night workers stocking up on treats through the app.

Claire Pointon, who runs Just Eat's UK and Ireland branch, expressed her sentiments about the collaboration. “We're excited to launch the first-ever UK and Ireland edition of ‘Did Somebody Say…?' with the legendary Craig David, a true icon whose music has shaped the nation's soundtrack for decades," stated the Managing Director.

"Together, we set out to create a campaign that celebrates the flavour and personality of our diverse neighbourhoods and customers, so people can watch the ad and see themselves reflected. At Just Eat, we're proud to serve every side of the nation, from big cities to small towns, delivering to doorsteps across the UK and Ireland," she stated.

Before David, stars like Snoop Dogg and Katy Perry sang the Just Eat tune. Katy Perry and Christina Aguilera took their turns, too. Now, a UK star steps up to the mic for the first time.