Saweetie Breaks Ground as First Woman Monday Night Football Music Curator
Rapper Saweetie is stepping into the NFL spotlight this season, but not with a helmet and pads. Instead, she’s bringing her beats and bold style as ESPN’s music curator for Monday Night Football.
Fans got their first taste of the partnership on Saturday, Sept. 6, at ESPN’s Red Nail Bar pop-up salon. The event was pure Saweetie energy, complete with “Saweet” treats, playful photo moments and signature ESPN-red manicures by her longtime nail artist, Temeka Jackson.
“Football was the first sport I ever played in my life,” Saweetie told PEOPLE at the event. “I come from a really big football family. All my uncles played in college. My dad played in college. My grandfather played in the NFL. So football was probably the first ball I ever took.”
She added with a smile, “So I was super excited when ESPN asked me — honored, actually.”
Making Monday Nights Saweet
As the first woman ever to hold this role, Saweetie is marking a milestone for both herself and ESPN. Her job? To select tracks that will set the tone for Monday Night Football, featured in promos, live broadcasts, and Monday Night Countdown.
Her song “Pressure,” from her new five-song EP Hella Pressure, was chosen for Week 1 ahead of the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears matchup. The music was fire — but the game itself was a meltdown for the Bears, who blew a 17–6 lead in the fourth quarter and heartbreakingly lost 27–24.
What’s Next on the Field
Week 2 of the NFL season will feature a Monday Night Football doubleheader. The Houston Texans face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, followed by an AFC West showdown between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers. Fans can expect more Saweetie-approved tracks to soundtrack the action.
Joining a Star-Studded Lineup
Saweetie now stands alongside past ESPN MNF music curators like J Balvin, Timbaland and Justin Timberlake, Marshmello, Drake, DJ Khaled, and Diplo. But with her unique blend of style, confidence, and deep family ties to the game, she’s bringing something new to the table. Or in this case, to the 50-yard line.