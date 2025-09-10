ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Saweetie Breaks Ground as First Woman Monday Night Football Music Curator

Rapper Saweetie is stepping into the NFL spotlight this season, but not with a helmet and pads. Instead, she’s bringing her beats and bold style as ESPN’s music curator for…

Kayla Morgan
Saweetie attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS)

Rapper Saweetie is stepping into the NFL spotlight this season, but not with a helmet and pads. Instead, she’s bringing her beats and bold style as ESPN’s music curator for Monday Night Football.

Fans got their first taste of the partnership on Saturday, Sept. 6, at ESPN’s Red Nail Bar pop-up salon. The event was pure Saweetie energy, complete with “Saweet” treats, playful photo moments and signature ESPN-red manicures by her longtime nail artist, Temeka Jackson.

“Football was the first sport I ever played in my life,” Saweetie told PEOPLE at the event. “I come from a really big football family. All my uncles played in college. My dad played in college. My grandfather played in the NFL. So football was probably the first ball I ever took.”

She added with a smile, “So I was super excited when ESPN asked me — honored, actually.”

Making Monday Nights Saweet

As the first woman ever to hold this role, Saweetie is marking a milestone for both herself and ESPN. Her job? To select tracks that will set the tone for Monday Night Football, featured in promos, live broadcasts, and Monday Night Countdown.

Her song “Pressure,” from her new five-song EP Hella Pressure, was chosen for Week 1 ahead of the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears matchup. The music was fire — but the game itself was a meltdown for the Bears, who blew a 17–6 lead in the fourth quarter and heartbreakingly lost 27–24.

What’s Next on the Field

Week 2 of the NFL season will feature a Monday Night Football doubleheader. The Houston Texans face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, followed by an AFC West showdown between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers. Fans can expect more Saweetie-approved tracks to soundtrack the action.

Joining a Star-Studded Lineup

Saweetie now stands alongside past ESPN MNF music curators like J Balvin, Timbaland and Justin Timberlake, Marshmello, Drake, DJ Khaled, and Diplo. But with her unique blend of style, confidence, and deep family ties to the game, she’s bringing something new to the table. Or in this case, to the 50-yard line.

Monday Night FootballSaweetie
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect