HollyRod Foundation to Honor Don Cheadle, Bridgid Coulter, Faith Evans at October Gala

The HollyRod Foundation plans to award three stars at their upcoming DesignCare Gala for their work in helping others. The October 4 event in Los Angeles puts the spotlight on making life better for those in need.

Stars Don Cheadle and Bridgid Coulter will take home the Clarence and Jacqueline Avant HollyRod Humanitarian Award. The Avant family helped start the foundation in 1999. The group works to support those affected by autism and Parkinson's Disease.

"This award honors the generosity, courage, and commitment to others our parents embodied every day, "Alex and Nicole Avant said per Variety. "Don Cheadle and Bridgid Coulter have carried those same values throughout their lives and we are proud to see them recognized with the Clarence and Jacqueline Avant HollyRod Humanitarian Award."

GRAMMY winner Faith Evans will get the HollyRod Champion Award. She started Ryder's Room Inc., which helps spread the word about autism and gives support to those who need it.

Vernon Jackson is this year's HollyRod Angel On Path. The foundation also picked Sumit and Viraj Dhanda as HollyRod heroes.