Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s Iconic Collaboration: An Analysis of ‘Poetic Justice’

Hip-hop artists Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been making headlines thanks to their infamous beef. But, about a decade before their long-simmering feud exploded, they caught everyone's attention with their hit single “Poetic Justice.” Released in 2013, this track was featured on Lamar's breakthrough debut album good kid, m.A.A.d city, which helped to establish him as a leading hip-hop artist. Read on to discover the song's production and storytelling, the chemistry between the two rappers, and the impact of their collaboration.

A Meeting of Two Rising Stars: The Origins of "Poetic Justice"

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's collaboration on “Poetic Justice” wasn't a surprise for many of their fans. Before they dropped the song, these two rappers had joined forces in 2011 to work on “Buried Alive Interlude” from Drake's second studio album, Take Care. Drake even invited Lamar to open his Club Paradise Tour in early 2012, spotlighting their collaborative spirit. The tour would later become one of the highest-grossing tours of that year, bringing in over $40 million within five months, according to Complex.

Prior to the release of “Poetic Justice,” it's safe to say that Drake and Lamar respected each other, laying the foundation for their collaboration. Speaking to XXL, Lamar said that he liked Drake when they first met in Toronto, Canada, even though they had only spoken once before that:

“We met up, chilled out, got to vibe, see where each other was at... Sometimes you like a person's music but you definitely don't like the actual artist when you sit down and you talk to them. That's a real good dude. He got a real genuine soul. We clicked immediately. We had spoken probably one time before that.”

Drake and Lamar then appeared on A$AP Rocky's “F**kin' Problems,” which was released a few months before “Poetic Justice.”

Production and Musical Elements: Deconstructing the Janet Jackson Sample

One of the aspects that distinguished “Poetic Justice” was its standout production elements. The Kendrick Lamar and Drake song uses a sample from Janet Jackson's 1993 track “Any Time, Any Place,” creating a smooth and romantic backdrop that shapes its atmosphere.

Notably, the “Any Time, Any Place” sample was decelerated to match the taffy-coated tempo of “Poetic Justice.” This approach contributed to the latter's laid-back vibe and helped produce its fresh yet nostalgic sound.

The inclusion of a sample from Janet Jackson's song in “Poetic Justice” also highlighted her influence on the hip-hop industry. Unbeknownst to some of Lamar's fans, the song is based on the 1993 film Poetic Justice, which starred Jackson and the late rapper Tupac Shakur.

Lyrical Analysis: Two Perspectives on Love and Desire

The lyrical content of “Poetic Justice” sheds light on the complexities of love and desire through two different perspectives. Lamar uses figurative language in lines such as “If I told you that a flower bloomed in a dark room, would you trust it?” to underscore themes of trust and self-reflection.

The American rapper's approach contrasts with Drake's more direct and sensual manner; the Toronto hip-hop star addresses the frustration of craving commitment. He also emphasizes the importance of communication in a relationship, stating, “They say communication save relations, I can tell.”

“Poetic Justice” encourages listeners to embrace uncertainty. Drake and Lamar argue that real poetic justice is not about reciprocated feelings. Instead, it lies in a couple's ability to self-reflect and express vulnerability, even in romantic conflict.

The Narrative Arc and Storytelling Techniques

Through its storytelling, “Poetic Justice” fits into the narrative of Lamar's good kid, m.A.A.d City. This album is a coming-of-age story that focuses on a single day in the life of 17-year-old Lamar when he was still in Compton, his birthplace.

As the sixth track, “Poetic Justice” represents Lamar's transition from K. Dot, the name he used during his early career. Its position also aligns with Lamar's climax phase, when he figures out the dangers of living in Compton and tries to escape.

Commercial Impact and Critical Reception

“Poetic Justice” is deemed one of Lamar's best tracks, and its success says it all. While the song peaked at No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100, it reached No. 8 and No. 6 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, respectively. It also has multiple certifications — it was certified Gold in the UK and 2x Platinum in the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand.

It's worth mentioning that “Poetic Justice” contributed to the impressive performance of good kid, m.A.A.d city. Debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, the album sold 240,000+ copies during the first week, earning the highest first-week hip-hop album sales by a male artist in 2012.

The Irony in Hindsight: From Collaboration to Competition

Sadly, Kendrick Lamar and Drake's collaborative spirit was short-lived, as “Poetic Justice” was their final collaboration. These two rappers began throwing shade at each other in 2013. On his guest verse on Big Sean's “Control,” the “Not Like Us” artist claimed he was more talented than other rising rappers, including Drake.

“And that goes for Jermaine Cole, Big K.R.I.T., Wale, Pusha T, Meek Millz, A$AP Rocky, Drake, Big Sean, Jay Electron', Tyler, Mac Miller / I got love for you all, but I'm tryna murder you,” Lamar rapped.

Drake and Lamar have been dissing each other since then. Things escalated in 2024 when the latter challenged the former on Future and Metro Boomin's song “Like That.” Drake responded by dropping two diss tracks, “Taylor Made Freestyle” and “Push Ups.”

The months that followed saw Lamar drop a couple of diss tracks, including “Not Like Us,” which made serious allegations, including pedophilia, against Drake. This prompted the Canadian singer to file a lawsuit against their record label, Universal Music Group, in early 2025, alleging that it defamed him by promoting Lamar's “Not Like Us.”

The Lasting Legacy of Their Final Collaboration