Cardi B Breaks Guinness World Record With Drones and CDs
Cardi B has plenty of titles to her name — Grammy winner, rap superstar, fashion icon. Now she can add something totally unexpected: Guinness World Record holder. The rapper joined…
Cardi B has plenty of titles to her name — Grammy winner, rap superstar, fashion icon. Now she can add something totally unexpected: Guinness World Record holder. The rapper joined forces with drone delivery company Wing and Walmart to break a record that sounds straight out of a sci-fi movie. Together, they pulled off the most drone deliveries in one hour.
Signed Albums From the Sky
For the event, 176 signed CDs of Cardi B’s new album Am I the Drama? took flight. According to multiple reports, each CD was delivered across the Dallas-Fort Worth area by Wing’s buzzing fleet of drones.
Fans who signed up for the launch got a surprise like no other. Instead of a delivery truck, their mail arrived from above, carrying a package straight from Cardi herself — well, from Walmart with a little aerial help.
Guinness World Records Makes It Official
Guinness World Records confirmed the achievement on X, writing: “Most deliveries by UAV drones in one hour: 176, by @iamcardib @AtlanticRecords @Wing & @Walmart at multiple locations today across the Dallas-Fort Worth region, Texas, USA.”
So yes, it is official — Cardi B now has bragging rights in the world of aviation records.
How to Get the Album Yourself
If you don’t live in North Texas and missed the drone drop, don’t worry. Fans everywhere can still get Am I the Drama? The CD is available now at Walmart stores and online — though sadly, the drone delivery option is not included.
Cardi B has conquered charts, fashion shows, and now the sky. The only question left is, what record will she break next?