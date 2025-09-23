OutKast Plans 25th Anniversary Edition of ‘Stankonia’

Atlanta duo André 3000 and Big Boi — known together as OutKast — have announced plans for a 25th anniversary rerelease of their fourth studio album, Stankonia, set to hit stores on October 31. André 3000 created fresh artwork for the set, which drops just days before the duo's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

The three-vinyl set will bring exclusive merchandise, such as posters and unreleased photographs, and three new bonus tracks: "Speed Ballin'," Goodie Mob's "Sole Sunday," and new remixes of "B.O.B." from Cutmaster Swiff and Beat Bullies. "Speed Ballin'" will make its first streaming debut.

That's not all fans have to look forward to. In collaboration with Ceremony of Roses, new merch will hit stores on October 2. Fans can pick up shirts with original photo art, hats, posters, hoodies, and even a bomber jacket.

Upon its release in 2000, Stankonia shot to second place on Billboard's Top 200. The smash single "Ms. Jackson" claimed the top spot on Billboard's Hot 100, selling eight million copies. "So Fresh, So Clean" sold two million. The full album went five times platinum.

"OutKast was a great time in life, and our chemistry was at a certain place that was undeniable," André 3000 said per Rolling Stone. "It probably should not last forever. It's not like a product."

The city of Atlanta is getting in on the celebration as well. Atlanta's Headland Delowe shopping center, partnering with Live Thrive, is set to host a green recycling drive on October 29. The first one hundred participants will get special OutKast shirts in thanks, and charity Trees Atlanta will plant 25 new trees -- one for each year since the album's release.